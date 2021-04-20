Level Up Your Life

Can You Create Your Own Custom-Sized Plastic Bags With a Hot Knife?

Joel Kahn

Published 7 hours ago: April 21, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:bags
containerseconomic sectorshospitality recreationmass productionpackagingplastic bagsecondary sector of the economysupply chain management
Can You Create Your Own Custom-Sized Plastic Bags With a Hot Knife?
Lifehacker
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

You know we get our best ideas from TikTok, and so when we saw this recent video asking for your favourite hack, we had to test it.

On its surface, this hack seems reckless and dangerous. You heat up a chef’s knife on an open burner on your stove, and then slice through a resealable plastic bag. Supposedly, the heat from the knife will seal the sides of the bag, giving you a new half-sized bag that works just as well as the original.

Now, I would not normally recommend you heat up a sharp object at home until it is red-hot and then start hacking away at some bits of plastic, but this was for science.

Beyond if this hack actually works (which you can see in the video above), we questioned why anyone would need plastic bags of this size. Have you ever felt that your bag was just double the width you actually needed? Has anyone ever felt that a smaller bag would keep their food fresher? This is, of course, a technicality. We did not come here to espouse whether or not anyone would need this hack, but rather whether the social media video does what it claims.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.