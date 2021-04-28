These Handheld Steamers Are So Good You’ll Forget You Own an Iron

If the thought of ironing makes you all kinds of angry, you’re not alone. It’s one of those dreaded household chores we all put off, trying to convince ourselves that walking around in wrinkled clothes isn’t really that bad. Thankfully for all of us, handheld steamers exist – and they’re just as good. They’re perfect for when you can’t be both to whip out the iron, and they do just as good a job, if not better.

These compact, easy steamers will leave your clothes wrinkle-free while the high temperature steam also removes cigarette, food and body odours and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria. Win, Win!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best handheld steamers that you can have delivered straight to your door. Never have wrinkly clothes again!

This compact, easy steamer features a SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results, as well as automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling, a brush accessory for thicker fabrics and vertical and horizontal steaming capabilities. It also comes with a detachable water tank for easy filling and a heat-resistant bag for easy storage.

Tefal Steam Plus Garment Steamer, was $129.95, now $64 (save $65.95)

This steamer is ultra-fast, generating 1600W power. It’s also really easy to use, allowing you to control the exact level of steam with the push of a button.

This powerful and portable steamer offers multi-function use. Not only will it steam your clothes effortlessly, but the high-temperature steam also removes cigarette, food and body odours while killing up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer, was $69.95, now $49 (save $20.95)

This steamer comes with all the bells and whistles to give your clothes the deep steam they need. It comes with a brush accessory which allows for deeper steam penetration of your garments. The extra long 2m cord is also super handy, especially for bigger items like dresses and sheets.

This Kambrook SwiftSteam Garment Steamer effortlessly removes creases and wrinkles from garments, refreshing them in minutes. It has a stainless steel steam plate with six steam holes, an 1100 watt power for fast heat up, and a fully detachable 250ml water tank for easy filling.

Aside from steaming your clothes, this mini steamer also has an automatic shut-off function, meaning you’ll never have to worry that you might have accidentally left it on and burnt the house down.

This handheld clothes steamer helps remove wrinkles safely, even the most delicate of fabrics. It heats up in as little as 25 seconds for 10 minutes of continuous steam, removing deep creases effortlessly.

If you’re not super handy with a steamer, this one’s for you. It comes with an auto shut-off function and overheat protection, meaning you’ll never burn a hole through for favourite white shirt.

TECHVIDA’s ultra-portable steamer allows you to steam your clothes to perfection in under 1 minute, leaving them wrinkle-free. It also doubles as a fabric duster so you can clean your lounge, bedding and pillows with ease.