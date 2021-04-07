Become an Electric Scooter Person While Saving $300

If you work in a metro area, there’s a good chance that you see your fair share of people zipping by on their way to and from work on an electric scooter. You might even been one of those people.

Riding an electric scooter is a fun alternative for your daily transport. Compared to riding a bike, there’s obviously less physical effort involved and you won’t have to worry about changing out of your sweaty clothing when you get into work.

Amazon is currently running an impressive sale on the Segway Ninebot Max G30L Kickscooter. You can currently grab this electric scooter for $899, meaning you can save $300 off its usual $1,199 price tag. That’s a solid 25% off the RRP.

You can check out the specs for this Segway scooter below, along with brief descriptions of the different electric scooter laws in Australia. And don’t forget to wear a helmet.

Segway Ninebot Max G30L Kickscooter specs

Top speed: 25km/h

Battery: 367 Wh

Max range: 40km

Recharge time: 6.5 hours

Brakes: Dual-brake system

Tyres: 10-inch Puncture-resistant pneumatic tyres

Weight load: 100kg

Water resistance: IPX5

This Segway scooter uses a regenerative braking system. It will collect energy generated from extra momentum and redistribute it as an extra boost. It also comes equipped with a Smart Battery Management System to help maximise the scooter’s battery life, while protecting it from issues such as short circuiting or overheating.

Where can you ride an electric scooter in Australia?

Before you commit to buying an electric scooter, it’s important you know whether or not it’s legal for you to ride one in public. There’s no one law that covers electric scooter use in Australia, so you need to look up your state’s specific laws regarding their use.

The following is a short, but by no means comprehensive, overview of the different electric scooter laws in Australia.

In New South Wales and South Australia, electric scooters are only allowed to be used on private property, and are forbidden to be ridden on public roads or footpaths.

Electric scooter laws are a bit more relaxed in Victoria, where you’re allowed to ride them in public provided it has a power output of no more than 200W, with a strict top speed of 10km/h. Queensland and Western Australia also have the same limit for power output and top speeds.

In Tasmania, only scooters with a power output of up to 200W are permitted to be used in public spaces and can’t exceed 10km/h. In the Northern Territory, motorised scooters with a power output of more than 200W are considered to be a motor vehicle.

The ACT has a speed limit of 25km/h permitted in certain areas, 15km/h if you’re riding on a footpath and 10km/h when at a crossing.