Level Up Your Life

A Sneak Peek at the Best Click Frenzy Travel Deals

4

Lifehacker Australia

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 4:29 pm -
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2021dealsonline shopping
A Sneak Peek at the Best Click Frenzy Travel Deals
Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Click Frenzy Travel 2021 is only hours away, friends. Sales are running from 7 pm AEST today until midnight April 22, which gives you 53 hours to sniff out all the best deals. Alternatively, you can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and save yourself time.

READ MORE
Click Frenzy 2021: Everything You Need To Know

We’ve been given a sneak peek at the best Click Frenzy Travel 2021 deals Aussies can expect over the coming hours, and the savings across flights, accommodation, experiences and travel accessories are gearing up to be massive. Here’s what we know so far.

Note: We’ll be updating this page repeatedly over the duration of the sale, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains. Happy shopping!

Best Click Frenzy Travel deals on flights: 

Credit: Getty

Best hotel deals:

Best travel accessory deals:

Credit: Getty
  • Samsonite Up to 50% off our range of premium luggage, backpacks & more
  • LipaultSave up to 60% off site-wide
  • Click Frenzy’s 99% off deals are returning for 2021, featuring a whole heap of travel essentials. Expect deals like the GoPro Hero 9 for $5, Beats Solo 3 for $2, Weber Black Baby Q for $3, YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler for $5 and a Cool Cabana Beach Umbrella for $2.

    To get access to these deals, you’ll need to register to become a Click Frenzy member. Keep an eye on the website for pop up alerts regarding these major discounts. Stock is going to be limited, so don’t be too disappointed if you miss out. More on the details around taking advantage of these deals here

Best experience deals:

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.