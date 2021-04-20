A Sneak Peek at the Best Click Frenzy Travel Deals

Click Frenzy Travel 2021 is only hours away, friends. Sales are running from 7 pm AEST today until midnight April 22, which gives you 53 hours to sniff out all the best deals. Alternatively, you can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and save yourself time.

READ MORE Click Frenzy 2021: Everything You Need To Know

We’ve been given a sneak peek at the best Click Frenzy Travel 2021 deals Aussies can expect over the coming hours, and the savings across flights, accommodation, experiences and travel accessories are gearing up to be massive. Here’s what we know so far.

Note: We’ll be updating this page repeatedly over the duration of the sale, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains. Happy shopping!

Best Click Frenzy Travel deals on flights:

Best hotel deals:

Best travel accessory deals:

Samsonite – Up to 50% off our range of premium luggage, backpacks & more

– Up to 50% off our range of premium luggage, backpacks & more Lipault – Save up to 60% off site-wide

– Save up to 60% off site-wide Click Frenzy’s 99% off deals are returning for 2021, featuring a whole heap of travel essentials. Expect deals like the GoPro Hero 9 for $5, Beats Solo 3 for $2, Weber Black Baby Q for $3, YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler for $5 and a Cool Cabana Beach Umbrella for $2. To get access to these deals, you’ll need to register to become a Click Frenzy member. Keep an eye on the website for pop up alerts regarding these major discounts. Stock is going to be limited, so don’t be too disappointed if you miss out. More on the details around taking advantage of these deals here.



Best experience deals:

RedBalloon – deals on Aussie-wide experiences on the way

– deals on Aussie-wide experiences on the way Travel Online – Up to $1700 off their bestselling escapes, free nights, bonus upgrades, tours and exclusive extras, COVID Refund Guarantee Up to 50% off already discounted deals

