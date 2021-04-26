6 of the Hottest Air Fryer Deals on Offer Right Now

Air fryers have become one of the hottest trends in cooking recently. If you don’t already own one, this kitchen appliance is a worthwhile investment. These sweet, (mostly) oil-free fryers are the easiest way to still enjoy all your favourite fried foods, without feeling guilty.

Most air fryers are simple to use and maintain, with very little input required from you while cooking your meal. No matter how skilled or hopeless you may be in the kitchen, it’s never been easier for you to cook up a delicious meal. In fact, you might be surprised by what exactly you can cook in one of these fryers.

To help you start preparing your next culinary masterpiece, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers that are on sale right now.

This particular Tefal air fryer has a somewhat compact design, but offers a sizeable capacity of 1.2kg. The Easy Fry Classic gives you four cooking options – fry, roast, grill and bake – which require little to no oil. This Tefal fryer uses hot cyclonic airflow to crisp up whatever dish you’ve got cooking, with high precision temperature range from 80 to 200 degrees.

If you’re looking for a fryer that you can cook with every day, while being easy to use, this might be the ending to your quest.

The Tefal Easy Fry Classic air fryer is available for $135 here.

The Philips Daily air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to fry, grill, bake and even roast your food with air, not oil, leaving you with food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It was also designed with your kitchen in mind, you can save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large 800-gram capacity.

It features an integrated timer that allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes and comes with an auto-off function and a “ready” sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees.

You can grab the Philips Daily air fryer for $149, down from $239, here.

Enjoy your favourite fried food in a healthier way with the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer. It uses 99.4% less oil than standard 4L Sunbeam deep fryers, this powerful fryer oven boasts a copper-infused DuraCeramic coating that ensures durability and excellent heat conduction.

It features a 30-minute timer, temperature control up to 200 degrees and an audible ready-to-eat alert. The detachable air frying basket can also be washed in warm, soapy water for fuss-free cleaning.

Start cooking with the Sunbeam DuraCeramic air fryer for $127 here.

With a 5L capacity and 7 in-built cooking functions, this air fryer from Russell Hobbs will cook up healthy meals and snacks in minutes! The cooking functions, which require little to no oil, meaning a one-pot dinner has never been so simple.

It comes with a digital touchscreen, glossy black housing and a removable cooking basket that allows for an easy clean. You’ll be cooking up culinary masterpieces in no time.

You can pick up the Russell Hobbs air fryer for $128 here.

The Philips Premium air fryer uses hot air to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil. This air fryer uses technology that’s designed to remove fat from the food (and capture it all in the fat reducer), making this the healthiest way to fry your meals.

You don’t need a lot of space for the Philips fryer as it’s 20% more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it daily. It also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for versatile cooking. You can a set timer (up to 60 minutes) and temperature (80 – 200 °C) to enjoy a variety of dishes cooked to perfection.

The Philips Premium air fryer is currently on sale for $249, down from $329.

Make all your family’s fried favourites without the oil and mess. Use the pre-set smart programs to easily air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate your favourites. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and retains moisture – giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried food, without the oil.

Simple touch controls are easy to use, and the Instant Pot Vortex Plus remembers your settings, so your favourites can be made with the touch of a button. The air fryer basket and cooking tray are both also removable and dishwasher safe making cleaning up a breeze.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus is on sale for $199, down from $269, here.