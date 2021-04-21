How Much Apple’s New M1 iMac Costs In Australia

Apple just announced the first revamped iMac in nine years, complete with the fancy M1 silicon chip. Here’s what you need to know and how much it costs in Australia.

The Apple rumour mill has suggested for awhile now that a revamped iMac was on the way. And this made sense. It hadn’t been updated in almost a decade and back in March two older iMac configurations were discontinued.

But the other obvious change are the colour options. There are now seven – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. Apple seems to be getting back to its colourful 90s iMac roots, albeit in a more chic way.

And thank god. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic grey iMac situation, it’s been a minute since it’s really been visually draw dropping.

In fact it’s been a casual 18 years since the last colourful iMac — the G3 that was released back in 1998.

This new spiritual successor is sexy and a lovely modern way to pay homage.

The specs

Elsewhere on the outside of the new iMac you’ll find 24-inch Pro Display XDR IN 4.5K. This means that the iMacs customary curved form factor has been replaced by a flat screen with less bezels.

It also means you get 11.3 million pixels, and 500 nits of brightness.

The webcam has also gotten an upgrade. Coming in at 1080p it will automatically adjust the brightness depending on where you are.

And if you’re into ports cords, which we know you are, there’s a new magnetic power connector as well as an ethernet port attached to the AC adaptor for the 8-core variant. You’ll also find USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. Hot.

Another big change is Touch ID finally coming to iMac. The Magic keyboard will even let you switch to your own profile with a fingerprint.

Speaking of which, Apple has confirmed that you won’t be able to buy these keyboards separately. So sadly you won’t be able to mix and match your colours.

In terms of specs the baseline iMac comes with a 7-core M1 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

And if you would really like to go hard you can opt for the 8-core M1 with 256GB or 512GB storage options, but you still get the same storage and RAM.

What’s interesting here is that these are the same specs as a MacBook Pro. A bit weird for a desktop machine but okay.

New M1 iMac Price Australia

The new M1 iMacs will go on pre-order from April 30 and will begin shipping in the second half of May.

It will start at $1,899 for the 7-core iMac and start at $2,199 for the 8-core.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.