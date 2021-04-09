Instant Pot Is Serving Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Deals Right Now

Over the past few years, pressure cookers and air fryers have slowly cemented themselves as essential kitchen appliances. The ease of use for each appliance, along with their speedy cooking times have made preparing a delicious meal so easy, that even the worst cooks can’t stuff it up.

If you’ve been meaning to grab one of these handy appliances, now’s a great time to take the plunge because Amazon is currently offering a few deals on Instant Pot’s range of pressure cookers and air fryers.

A pressure cooker is a great addition to any kitchen, and have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in the one appliance. There are plenty of great recipe options out there.

Instant Pot has quite the reputation when it comes to pressure cookers, and you can currently pick up the Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $135. That’s a solid savings of $54 from the usual $189 price tag.

This 3L pressure cooker is overflowing with features that’ll help you cook delicious meals. It has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs, a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking, and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick release button. It can help speed up the cooking process of a meal by 70%.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pressure cooker a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen. Oh, and if you’re one of those folks who can’t for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that’s fitted with over 1,000 recipes for pressure cookers.

If you’re someone who loves crispy food, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL is on sale for $179.96, which is $89.04 off its usual $269 RRP. There’s a lot that you can make with an air fryer, and this particular appliance comes with six built-in smart programs that allow you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate.

If you’re not one for making big meals, an air fryer isn’t a bad choice for making quick snacks, either.

If you’re someone who loves the taste of deep fried meals, but also strive to make healthier food options, the Vortex Plus Air Fryer will give you the crispiness you crave, but with 95% less oil. This Instant Pot air fryer is designed to cook evenly to help make sure you’ll get a consistent crunch across whatever you make.

As its name suggests, this XXL air fryer has quite a large capacity – there’s enough room in the basket to fit a 1.8kg chicken.

