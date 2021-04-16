Amazon’s Huge Book Sale Includes a Whole Stack of Best-Selling Titles

If you’re always looking to buy new books but your wallet keeps crying out in pain, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon is currently hosting a huge book sale that includes hundreds of best-selling titles. Yep, you can score a new release for $12 – perfect if you were looking for something to do this weekend.

Whether you’re a true crime buff or a self-development lover, there’s a book out there for every kind of reader. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Amazon’s huge book sale – all you have to do is decide which one to read first!

READ MORE 11 Books on Being Single That'll Completely Change Your Outlook