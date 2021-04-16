Level Up Your Life

Amazon’s Huge Book Sale Includes a Whole Stack of Best-Selling Titles

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Published 1 hour ago: April 16, 2021 at 4:15 pm -
Filed to:amazon book
bookreading
Amazon’s Huge Book Sale Includes a Whole Stack of Best-Selling Titles
Image: Instagram @thereadingwomen
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

If you’re always looking to buy new books but your wallet keeps crying out in pain, we’ve got good news for you. Amazon is currently hosting a huge book sale that includes hundreds of best-selling titles. Yep, you can score a new release for $12 – perfect if you were looking for something to do this weekend.

Whether you’re a true crime buff or a self-development lover, there’s a book out there for every kind of reader. Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Amazon’s huge book sale – all you have to do is decide which one to read first!

READ MORE
11 Books on Being Single That'll Completely Change Your Outlook

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Was $32.99 now $24.75 

Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, Was $22.99 now $12

Atomic Habits by James Clear, Was $35 now $22 

 

Honeybee by Craig Silvey, Was $32.99 now $16 

The Happiest Man On Earth by Eddie Jaku, Was $32.99 now $19  

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton, Was $32.99 now $13.99

The Woman In The Window by A. J. Finn, Was $19.99 now $9 

My Tidda, My Sister by Marlee Silva, Was $29.99 now $19 

The Dry by Jane Harper, Was $16.99 now $9 

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, Was $24.99 now $14.30 

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo, Was $19.99 now $12

All Our Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton, Was $32.99 now $16 

The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga, Was $24.99 now $18.99

Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty, Was $32.99 now $13.25 

The Yield by Tara June Winch, Was $32.99 now $13.99

Dare To Lead by Brene Brown, Was $29.99 now $15.95 

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell, Was $19.99 now $13.75  

Start With Why by Simon Sinek, Was $24.99 now $12.85 

Untamed by Glennon Doyle, Was $35 now $19.80 

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, Was $22.99 now $17.93 

Bridgerton: The Duke And I by Julia Quinn, Was $19.99 now $15.79 

Sex & Vanity by Kevin Kwan, Was $32.99 now $16 

Know My Name by Chanel Miller, Was $22.99 now $17.93 

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston, Was $26.99 now $16 

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, Was $22.99 now $15.83 

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker, Was $22.99 now $16.53 

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo, Was $22.99 now $14 

Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee, Was $29.99 now $23.09   

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.