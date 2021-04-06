Spruce Yourself Up on the Cheap with Amazon’s Beauty Sale

If you’re frequently restocking your skincare and beauty cupboard but could always do with more, this Amazon beauty sale is where it’s at. From skincare basics like micellar water and moisturisers to cult makeup products – you’ve come to the right place to nab them all on the cheap.

Big brands like L’Oreal, Natio, Garnier, Antipodes and Wella products are all on sale with huge discounts starting at 25% and reaching up to 55% off. That means you can score huge savings on cult-products like the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum, Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm and Natio Gentle Facial Scrub.

My shopping cart’s full just thinking about it.

Here’s a running list of highlights from the Amazon beauty sale:

Scroll to shop our picks.

Clarins Joli Rouge Long Wearing Moisturising Lipstick in #715 Candy Rose, $30.78, usually $39

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $11.47, usually $22.95

Bluesky Gel Nail Polish in Pale Peach, $11, usually $13.59

Antipodes Culture Probiotic Night Recovery Water Cream, $36.10, usually $44.19

Natio Contour Palette, $12.10, usually $21.95

Nioxin 3D Styling Thermactive Protector, $17.10, usually $38

Maybelline Full n’ Soft Mascara Waterproof, $7.47, usually $14.95

Bioderma SPF50+ Photoderm Golden BB Cream, $25.88, usually $31.81

1000 HOUR Eyelash & Brow Dye Kit, Brown/Black, $11.99, usually $19.95

Dove Body Wash, $6.85, usually $14

Dove Men Body Wash Clean Comfort, $9.50, usually $13.70

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum $27, usually $44.95

Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $3.99, usually $6.95

NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm $1.79, usually $3.98

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $12.47, usually $24.95

Natio Gentle Facial Scrub $13.46, usually $17.95

We’ll keep you updated if anymore good beauty buys go on sale, so keep checking back in.