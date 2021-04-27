If You’re In Love With Onion Rings Like Lorde, Here’s All The Ways To Make Them

This month in strange things we didn’t know we needed, Lorde has decided to breathe new life into her onion-ring focused Instagram account @onionringsworldwide.

The account, if you’re new to it, is a page dedicated to reviewing onion rings. If you’ve come across the profile and now find you’re craving the taste of greasy, battered mouthfuls of onion, allow us to help.

We’ve gone and scoured our favourite recipe hub, TikTok, (among other places) and pulled out a handful of the best approaches to making onion rings. Here are a few of our favourites.

A list of the best onion ring recipes

Air fry those babies:

@myhealthydish combined onion and cheese before coating in flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder before dipping in an egg wash and topping with a coat of panko crumbs.

Pop some extra spices in there:

TikTok creator @melonbeans mixed flour, corn starch, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper and milk for a fresh take on onion ring seasoning.

Don’t forget about the classic deep fryer:

@jovi_greene shares a simple and traditional take on the onion ring on his channel and the final result looks crispy as hell.

Truffle and garlic? Why not:

@mishas_kitchen takes mozzarella, truffle and garlic to create a flavour-packed onion ring that’ll surely impress your pals. This recipe also uses an air fryer, if you, like so many of us, are obsessed with cooking your food in those trendy little appliances.

The New York Times has a sweet take, too:

Moving away from TikTok for a second. I know, wild. The New York Times has a pretty well-received recipe that combines sweeter flavours like peanut, buttermilk and cayenne pepper. If you’d like to check out that onion ring recipe you’ll find it here.

Do you have a go-to recipe that you like to bust out when you have a craving for onion rings? Let us know your favourites in the comments section below. And Lorde, if you’re listening, we’re keen on your thoughts, too!