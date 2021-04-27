Level Up Your Life

If You’re In Love With Onion Rings Like Lorde, Here’s All The Ways To Make Them

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: April 27, 2021 at 12:52 pm -
Filed to:cooking
food hacktiktok
If You’re In Love With Onion Rings Like Lorde, Here’s All The Ways To Make Them
Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

This month in strange things we didn’t know we needed, Lorde has decided to breathe new life into her onion-ring focused Instagram account @onionringsworldwide.

The account, if you’re new to it, is a page dedicated to reviewing onion rings. If you’ve come across the profile and now find you’re craving the taste of greasy, battered mouthfuls of onion, allow us to help.

We’ve gone and scoured our favourite recipe hub, TikTok, (among other places) and pulled out a handful of the best approaches to making onion rings. Here are a few of our favourites.

A list of the best onion ring recipes

Air fry those babies:

@myhealthydish combined onion and cheese before coating in flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder before dipping in an egg wash and topping with a coat of panko crumbs.

@myhealthydish

How to make Cheesy Onion Rings in the Air Fryer #onionrings #airfryer #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ original sound – My Nguyen

Pop some extra spices in there:

TikTok creator @melonbeans mixed flour, corn starch, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper and milk for a fresh take on onion ring seasoning.

@melonbeans

easy & quick onion rings???????? #winterthings #fyp #fy #foryou #tiktokarab #trend #viral #recipe #onionrings #fastfood

♬ we should be lovers instead – favsoundds

Don’t forget about the classic deep fryer:

@jovi_greene shares a simple and traditional take on the onion ring on his channel and the final result looks crispy as hell.

@jovi_greene

Reply to @dstein05 Crispyyy + Yummy ????… #onionrings #chef #cooking #crispy #fyp

♬ Jovi Makes Onion Rings – Jovi Greene

Truffle and garlic? Why not:

@mishas_kitchen takes mozzarella, truffle and garlic to create a flavour-packed onion ring that’ll surely impress your pals. This recipe also uses an air fryer, if you, like so many of us, are obsessed with cooking your food in those trendy little appliances.

@mishas_kitchen

#airfryer #ad #onionrings #smoked #aioli #fyp

♬ Hip hop, cool, dance # 2 – Korepoi

The New York Times has a sweet take, too:

Moving away from TikTok for a second. I know, wild. The New York Times has a pretty well-received recipe that combines sweeter flavours like peanut, buttermilk and cayenne pepper. If you’d like to check out that onion ring recipe you’ll find it here.

Do you have a go-to recipe that you like to bust out when you have a craving for onion rings? Let us know your favourites in the comments section below. And Lorde, if you’re listening, we’re keen on your thoughts, too!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.