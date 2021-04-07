Aldi’s New Travel Collection Includes a Leather Overnight Bag for Under $100

With all this talk about travel lately (limited travel, but travel nonetheless!) you’d be forgiven for feeling like you need to review your collection of travel accessories.

If you brush the dust off your carry-on luggage and test out your favourite noise-cancelling headphones, do they still do the job effectively? If the answer is no, Aldi has announced a fresh new Special Buys range that’s perfect for you.

Following the announcement of the Trans-Tasman travel bubble confirmation, the supermarket and retail chain revealed that it would now be slinging affordable AF travel accessories that are made for travel-hungry Aussies.

What’s included in Aldi’s Executive Travel Special Buys range?

The hero item in the collection would have to be this Leather Overnight Bag for just $89.99 each. It’s made from oiled buffalo leather and comes in three different colours – honestly, I don’t know how it’s so cheap. It looks damn great.

But in addition to that baby, Aldi also has:

Packing Pouches for $8.99

Powerbank 6000mAh for $9.99

Travel Executive Accessories for $14.99 (manicure set, toiletry bag, wallet and handkerchief set)

Laptop Sleeve for $19.99

AO: Executive Backpack (11/2020) for $39.99

Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones with Bluetooth for $79.99 (and we all know there aren’t many headphone options under $100.)

Check out the full range here, and be sure to check the details regarding product delays in certain stores before making your way over (these things can be super frustrating, so plan ahead).

Once you’ve bought yourself a sweet new range of travel accessories, put them to good use with one of these gorgeous New Zealand travel experiences in our recent write up on what to do once the Trans-Tasman bubble officially opens. Alternatively, you can set them to work on one of these incredibly Aussie destinations that are perfect for the Autumn months.