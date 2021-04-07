7 Hidden Netflix Gems You’ll Need to Search Hard For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We’ve all been there. It can be hard to find a new movie or show to watch so we’ve hunted down seven hidden Netflix gems you won’t find on the front page.

Infernal Affairs

Synopsis: A veteran cop goes undercover to expose a detective who leaks information to the criminal underworld, but the mole doesn’t know who’s tracking him.

Why Should You Watch It: Infernal Affairs is the Hong Kong crime thriller that was remade as The Departed. Just like The Departed it boasts a star-studded cast and is one of the best crime movies you’ll ever watch.

Mascots

Synopsis: Eager contestants don big heads and furry suits to vie for the title of World’s Best Mascot in this offbeat, comic romp from Christopher Guest.

Why Should You Watch It: Slapstick and tomfoolery is serious business in this mostly ad-libbed mockumentary that continues the lineage of This Is Spinal Tap.

Aggretsuko

Synopsis: As Retsuko enters her fifth year at a prestigious trading firm, she struggles to motivate herself every day as the daily stress from work takes a toll.

Why Should You Watch It: The makers of Hello Kitty are not the people you’d expect to make a show about women dealing with sexism in their daily lives but that’s exactly what Aggretsuko does. The mild-mannered red panda resorts to death metal karaoke to let off steam after work until she makes friends with some colleagues and they band together against her sexist pig of a boss.

The Invitation

Synopsis: While attending a dinner party at his former home, a man thinks his ex-wife and her new husband have sinister intentions for their guests.

Why Should You Watch It: Don’t go to a party at your ex-wife’s house. Don’t do that. That’s a bad idea. Oh, you’ve done it? You’re in the house? You’re at the party now? What could go wrong? Everything? Oh, right, of course. Everything. Wait, is this a horror film? Oh god it is a horror film. This is a nightmare. This is the worst. This can’t end well. Don’t go to a party at your ex-wife’s house.

Norsemen

Synopsis: Set in 790AD, Norsemen features the daily challenges of people living in a small Viking village, from power struggle, brother rivalry, gender equality, to betrayal and friendship.

Why Should You Watch It: Strongly influenced by The Office, Norsemen tackles the day to day challenges of a disrespected and incompetent viking chief. It’s occasionally violent, often sarcastic and always farcical.

Top Boy

Synopsis: Two London drug dealers ply their lucrative trade at a public housing estate in North London.

Why Should You Watch It: Comparisons to The Wire have been made and they’re well-deserved. Top Boy‘s ensemble cast put on a brilliant performance that finds time to breath and bring life to the characters.

The Five Venoms

Synopsis: A dying kung fu master sends his last student to track down five former pupils in order to learn which one of them has become evil.

Why Should You Watch It: Sometimes you just want to sit back and watch a classic kung fu movie. You can’t do much better than The Five Venoms if you’re looking for something to fill that void.

READ MORE The 7 Best Underrated Crime Shows With Diverse Casts

This story has been updated since its original publication.