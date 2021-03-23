Why Reheated Rice Can Give You Food Poisoning

If you think of food poisoning, chances are you think of seafood, raw eggs and raw meat. However, you can also be at risk if you reheat cooked rice or pasta.

A report on common causes of food poisoning by the BBC’s news magazine notes that carbohydrates can be much riskier than we realise once they have been cooked.

“Chicken, eggs and shellfish are classed as high risk, but so are rice, pasta, couscous — starchy foods that have high moisture content,” Dr Haruna Musa Moda of the Food Research Centre at Manchester Metropolitan University told the site. “It’s not that rice itself is dangerous but after it’s been cooked there are spores of bacteria that can germinate.”

If you are planning to reheat rice, cool it quickly by placing it in the fridge rather than letting it sit and steam. For more reheating advice, check out our guide to what to do with common leftovers.

