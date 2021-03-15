When Does Daylight Savings Time End and What Does It Mean For You?

Daylight savings time is a double-edged sword. Yes, you get extra hours of daylight to enjoy in summer but you need to mess with your body clock to get it. When it comes time for daylight savings to end, clocks turn back giving everyone an extra hour of snooze time – but fewer hours of sunshine to play in going forward. So when can you expect the return of your precious hour of sleep in 2021?

Most people associate the end of daylight savings with Easter. However, Easter is a fickle holiday and changes every year so it can be tough to keep track of when to turn the clocks back. Here are the daylight savings dates for 2021.

When does daylight savings time end in 2021?

Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, April 4 2021. Clocks will turn back one hour at 3 am daylight saving time, meaning you’ll get 2 am twice. It’s also worth noting that this is right in the middle of Easter so you’ll get an extra hour added to your long weekend.

Daylight savings time always ends on the first Sunday of April.

When will daylight savings time start again?

We’ll have to survive six months of wintery darkness, but extra daylight hours will return in Spring.

Daylight saving always begins on the first Sunday of October. So, in 2021 this means daylight savings time begins on Sunday, October 3. Clocks will move forward one hour and you’ll lose that hour of sleep to the void.

If you can never remember whether its time to turn the clock forward or back an hour check out this handy rule which might just stay with you forever.

How does daylight savings time affect me?

For some reason, not every state and territory in Australia use daylight savings time, which makes all those meetings and calls with other states that much more difficult.

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT all observe daylight savings. If you’re located in one of these areas you’ll need to adhere to the daylight saving schedule.

Meanwhile, Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia do not. This means that during daylight savings there are five time zones to observe instead of three.

Because the end of daylight savings time means an extra hour of sleep, experts seem to agree it’s not as detrimental to our health as the start of DST. The Australian Sleep Health Foundation estimates it should only take one night for the body to adjust to the end of daylight savings in April.

Enjoy that extra hour of sleep, friends!