What to Keep an Eye Out for in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia

Everyone’s latest Netflix obsession is a little old series by the name of Ginny & Georgia. The series focuses on a mother-daughter duo (Ginny and Georgia) and their high drama lives that are filled with spicy secrets.

The series is being called the next Gilmore Girls by some, but many have shut down the comparisons purely because of the ‘extra’ nature of the series.

Georgia and Ginny Miller tend to pack up and move their lives around more often than most families do, and drama tends to follow. Georgia has been working to raise her now 15-year-old daughter alone since she herself was 15, and well there have been some speed bumps along the way.

Why has Taylor Swift called out the show?

If you’ve seen headlines regarding Taylor Swift and Ginny & Georgia floating around, that’s because the musician has called out the series for making a joke about her love life.

As our pals at Pedestrian reported, the problem popped up after one of the characters on the show jokes to her friend, “You go through men faster than Taylor Swift”.

In response, Taylor Swift tweeted out this message:

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

For context, Taylor Swift’s Netflix doco Miss Americana touched on Swift’s experiences with sexism and slut-shaming pretty directly. So, the choice to air a joke about it is a curious one.

Don’t assume this show will be all coffee-sipping and incredible amounts of dialogue

While the mother-daughter combo does have people drawing comparisons to Gilmore Girls, this series is not on the same level. For one thing, it has a fair bit of murder in it. So, that’s different.

Refinery29 compared the series to something like Degrassi with its wild storylines. So, yeah. It’s not a charming tale about witty ladies in a small town.

Oh, there’s also a brother in the picture. Ginny’s younger bro Austin is part of the family, too.

The series deals with topics like race and mental health

Another element that separates the show from Gilmore Girls is that it takes a look at some significant topics like race and mental health. Ginny is a young biracial girl and struggles with finding spaces she’s comfortable in while at school.

There are also significant struggles with mental health and self-harm and the impacts of that, especially when it comes to Ginny and Austin.

Season two is expected to be on its way

For the moment, fans only have 10 episodes of this drama to binge. However, it’s expected that the popularity of Ginny & Georgia’s first season will have Netflix green-light it for a second season. Watch this space.

And if you haven’t yet, start bingeing here.

