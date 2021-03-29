Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the Easter Long Weekend in Australia

We are approaching another long weekend. Therefore, it’s time to bring you the weather so you can plan your travels, Easter egg hunts and Netflix binges accordingly.
Here’s the weather forecast for all the capital cities in Australia for the Easter long weekend (April 2 – April 5).
Sydney
Good Friday
- Temperature: 16 – 27°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 16 – 27°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 17 – 27°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 19 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 10%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Brisbane
Good Friday
- Temperature: 18 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 30%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 19 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 40%
- Weather: Possible shower
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 20 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 50%
- Weather: Showers later in the day
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 21 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 68%
- Weather: Showers
Melbourne
Good Friday
- Temperature: 15 – 28°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 18 – 31°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 15 – 19°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 13 – 21°C
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Canberra
Good Friday
- Temperature: 10 – 28°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 10 – 28°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 12 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 10 – 23°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Adelaide
Good Friday
- Temperature: 18 – 32°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 20 – 32°C
- Chance of rain: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 16 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 13 – 21°C
- Chance of rain: 1%
- Weather: Sunny
Hobart
Good Friday
- Temperature: 14 – 23°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Cloudy
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 14 – 29°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 12 – 18°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 10 – 19°C
- Chance of rain: 3%
- Weather: Periods of clouds and sun
Darwin
Good Friday
- Temperature: 25 – 31°C
- Chance of rain: 50%
- Weather: Showers, possible storm
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 25 – 32°C
- Chance of rain: 40%
- Weather: Possible shower/storm
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 25 – 33°C
- Chance of rain: 40%
- Weather: Possible shower/storm
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 25 – 31°C
- Chance of rain: 25%
- Weather: Cloudy
Perth
Good Friday
- Temperature: 18 – 26°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 15 – 27°C
- Chance of rain: 5%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 16 – 31°C
- Chance of rain: 20%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 18 – 32°C
- Chance of rain: 1%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Things are looking promising across the country with some warm temperatures and none of the recent torrential rains. Hopefully, this means good things for all your Easter plans!
Just a reminder, this is the weather for Easter at the time of writing but being the weather it’s always subject to change. Keep an eye on the faithful Bureau of Meteorology for up to date forecasts.
If you need to know what’s open this long weekend, check out our guide. And don’t forget, daylight saving ends this weekend so you’ll be adding an extra hour of sleep to your long weekend!
