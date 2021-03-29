Here’s Your Weather Forecast for the Easter Long Weekend in Australia

We are approaching another long weekend. Therefore, it’s time to bring you the weather so you can plan your travels, Easter egg hunts and Netflix binges accordingly.

Here’s the weather forecast for all the capital cities in Australia for the Easter long weekend (April 2 – April 5).

Sydney

Good Friday

Temperature: 16 – 27°C

16 – 27°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 16 – 27°C

16 – 27°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 17 – 27°C

17 – 27°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 19 – 26°C

19 – 26°C Chance of rain: 10%

10% Weather: Mostly sunny

Brisbane

Good Friday

Temperature: 18 – 26°C

18 – 26°C Chance of rain: 30%

30% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 19 – 26°C

19 – 26°C Chance of rain: 40%

40% Weather: Possible shower

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 20 – 26°C

20 – 26°C Chance of rain: 50%

50% Weather: Showers later in the day

Easter Monday

Temperature: 21 – 26°C

21 – 26°C Chance of rain: 68%

68% Weather: Showers

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 15 – 28°C

15 – 28°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 18 – 31°C

18 – 31°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 15 – 19°C

15 – 19°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 13 – 21°C

13 – 21°C Chance of rain: 25%

25% Weather: Partly cloudy

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 10 – 28°C

10 – 28°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 10 – 28°C

10 – 28°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 12 – 26°C

12 – 26°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 10 – 23°C

10 – 23°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Mostly sunny

Adelaide

Good Friday

Temperature: 18 – 32°C

18 – 32°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 20 – 32°C

20 – 32°C Chance of rain: 0%

0% Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 16 – 26°C

16 – 26°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 13 – 21°C

13 – 21°C Chance of rain: 1%

1% Weather: Sunny

Hobart

Good Friday

Temperature: 14 – 23°C

14 – 23°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Cloudy

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 14 – 29°C

14 – 29°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 12 – 18°C

12 – 18°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Monday

Temperature: 10 – 19°C

10 – 19°C Chance of rain: 3%

3% Weather: Periods of clouds and sun

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 25 – 31°C

25 – 31°C Chance of rain: 50%

50% Weather: Showers, possible storm

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 25 – 32°C

25 – 32°C Chance of rain: 40%

40% Weather: Possible shower/storm

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 25 – 33°C

25 – 33°C Chance of rain: 40%

40% Weather: Possible shower/storm

Easter Monday

Temperature: 25 – 31°C

25 – 31°C Chance of rain: 25%

25% Weather: Cloudy

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 18 – 26°C

18 – 26°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Partly cloudy

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 15 – 27°C

15 – 27°C Chance of rain: 5%

5% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 16 – 31°C

16 – 31°C Chance of rain: 20%

20% Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 18 – 32°C

18 – 32°C Chance of rain: 1%

1% Weather: Mostly sunny

Things are looking promising across the country with some warm temperatures and none of the recent torrential rains. Hopefully, this means good things for all your Easter plans!

Just a reminder, this is the weather for Easter at the time of writing but being the weather it’s always subject to change. Keep an eye on the faithful Bureau of Meteorology for up to date forecasts.

If you need to know what’s open this long weekend, check out our guide. And don’t forget, daylight saving ends this weekend so you’ll be adding an extra hour of sleep to your long weekend!