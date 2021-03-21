Use These Movie Colour Palettes to Decorate Your Home

Have you ever watched a movie and found yourself drawn to the aesthetic of a certain set or scene — even if you didn’t really care for the film itself? If so, you’re not alone. Kalki Janardhanan, a film enthusiast, runs an Instagram account called Colour Palette Cinema, in which he takes a particular movie scene and highlights the various colour combinations, providing a colour palette at the bottom of each post. Here’s what to know about this project, and how you can use these colour schemes to decorate your own home.

How to use movie colour palettes in your own home

In a recent interview with My Modern Met, Janardhanan explained his belief that “colour can affect us psychologically, often without us being aware.” At the moment, his Colour Palette Cinema Instagram account has 1,138 posts, and more than 1.6 million followers — an indication of the interest in the way colour can be used to impact a mood. (Or just people who enjoy looking at interesting images and design.)

“I love every aspect of filmmaking, and the choice of the colour palette being one of them,” Janardhanan told My Modern Met. “I love how colours have a big impact on how we perceive things and I love how filmmakers utilise this tool to convey emotions, setting a tone, etc.”

So how does Janardhanan put these colour palettes together? He starts by selecting a still image from a movie, pulls out 10 significant colours from the scene, then arranges them in a row below the image, according to My Modern Met.

To put these colour schemes to use in your own home, start by choosing one that you not only find interesting, but also that you’d enjoy actually living in. This doesn’t mean that the walls all have to be exceptionally loud colours: you can always go with a more neutral wall colour from the palette, and then use furniture, art and other accents to bring in the other hues from the scene.