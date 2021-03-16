These Are The Canned Foods To Buy If You Want Flavour And Nutrition

Soggy wheat bread, hamburgers and “all day breakfast” – these are some foods that simply do not belong in a can. Canned foods get a bad rap due to these gut-churning anomalies, however, it’s not all bad. In fact, there are a bunch of canned foods that taste incredible and offer plenty of nutrition.

Canned Fish

Have you seen the options are available in the world of canned tuna these days? Whether you’re after something fresh and zesty a la lemon and pepper, a spicy kick of chilli oil, Italian flavours in the way of tomato and basil, or simple and healthy chunks in springwater, the world is your oyster – or should I say, tuna.

For those watching their diets and karma levels, ChangeYourTuna.org has ranked Aussie canned tuna brands on their commitment to sustainability and human rights. Some of the top picks include John West, Aldi, Sirena and Coles.

As for other canned fish varieties, News.com.au states that canned salmon often contains “all the good, healthy bits” including bones, for good omega-3 fatty acids and calcium for bones and teeth.

Plant-Based Goodies

Soaking and pre-cooking beans is a big commitment. That’s where canned beans – kidney, pinto, black, and the like – will save you time and are loaded with protein and fibre.

Legumes and pulses, including lentils and chickpeas are also a great option for canned food lovers as they’re protein-packed, affordable and a must for anyone looking to try a plant-based diet.

The perfect addition to any creamy curry is a good canned coconut milk. It’s dairy-free and according to Good Housekeeping will last longer than most other dairy alternatives.

Vegetables

Not only does canned corn taste super sweet, it’ll save you loads of money and prep time and retains a high antioxidant level.

Speaking to Business Insider Australia, Otium chef Tim Hollingsworth said: “you should always buy canned pumpkin because it is a perfect creamy consistency, especially if you’re making a pumpkin pie. It is very time-consuming and difficult to get a puree from the pumpkin itself.”

Canned beetroot is also a must unless, of course, you want to be cleaning purple-pink stains off your kitchen for the rest of your life.

Cooking with spinach from a can might sound like a culinary sin, but according to Good Housekeeping, it can actually contain more vitamin C per serving than its fresh counterpart.

According to the Dietitians Association of Australia, you should check the salt and sugar content in canned items. If you’re in the market for canned veg, avoid added salt. For canned fruits, opt for natural juice rather than syrup.

Now go forth and stock up on these canned wonders. Don’t forget to add a can opener to your cart.

This article was originally published in September 2020.