The Best Ways to Pack Small, Tricky Items While Moving

Joel Kahn

Published 3 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 8:17 am -
We’ve covered our best hacks for packing up a regular moving box, but when you move, you need to pack everything — even those tiny, annoying items that you could easily lose. So here are our best methods for packing those tricky, irregularly-shaped miscellany.

In the kitchen, put your spice bottles into pots, and cover with the pot lid. They should fit snugly and not rattle very much. If you don’t have covers for your knives, try stuffing them in potholders. Be sure to remember where the knives are when you unpack, though. Silverware can also be tricky (as forks and knives tend to poke holes wherever you pack them), so keep your silverware in the drawer organiser and wrap tightly in a few layers of plastic wrap. This makes unpacking even easier.

You can also use plastic shopping bags as added packing material. Simply stuff them in drinking classes or in any loose boxes as extra padding. To keep track of screws and bolts for furniture, collect them in a small bag and tape to the inside of their corresponding piece of furniture.

Finally, to make moving day a breeze, remember to pack a picnic basket with some snacks, disposable plates, plastic utensils, and paper towels. You don’t want to to get hangry on a stressful day.

