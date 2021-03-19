7 Common Causes for Hair Loss and How to Prevent It

Losing your hair must really suck. I often spot baldies staring sadly at me as I run my fingers through my thick mane of lustrous curls. It’s a majestic sight, so who can blame them? Fortunately, there’s a range of natural hacks and treatments that could potentially help combat hair loss.

How can you prevent hair loss from occurring?

When it comes to treating hair loss, consistency is key. In the same way that some people have a regular exercise or skincare routine, having a hair care routine can help to improve the health of your hair.

What are the common causes?

This infographic explains seven common causes of baldness and how to fix them, and comes from the folicle boffins at Lloyds Pharmacy. As explained below, the cause of male hair loss can be broken down into three groups: genetic, lifestyle factors and skin conditions. Sadly, not all of the aforementioned causes are preventable, but it is possible for modern-day Samsons to mitigate the damage in various ways.