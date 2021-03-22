This Nutri-Grain and Vanilla Oak Mash-up Is Peak Aussie Breakfast

Cereal fans, look alive because there’s a new flavour mash-up on the market that’s set to blow your minds.

The minds behind classic Aussie cereal brand Nutri-Grain have decided to reinvent the breakfast dish by combining it with another well-loved Australian fave – OAK.

Combining the two flavours of Nutri-Grain and vanilla OAK Plus has resulted in a sweet little Frankenstein’s monster of a cereal: Nutri-Grain OAK Plus Vanilla Malt Cereal.

What is the Nutri-Grain OAK Plus Vanilla Malt Cereal?

If you were excited by the news of Coco Pops and Gaytime joining forces, this is surely set to make your week. While it may sound like an ice cream flavour in cereal form, you’ve got to admit that the creamy malt of Nutri-Grain combined with vanilla OAK does sound like a freaking delicious marriage of flavours.

Dan Bitti, Kellogg’s Senior Marketing Lead Breakfast shared in a statement that:

“Aussies love it when their favourite brands mash up, and following our recent Coco Pops & Gaytime collab, Nutri-Grain joining forces with another Aussie icon in Oak Plus brings families another new way to experience their favourite breakfast like they’ve never had before.”

If you’d like to taste this new brekkie option, you can grab the new Nutri-Grain OAK Plus Vanilla Malt cereal from March 22 (that’s today) at Woolworths stores across the country.

Be quick, though. This little beauty is only available for a limited time.

If you’d like to take a deeper dive into the new cereal option, Kellogg’s has listed all the ingredients and nutritional value for you guys online here. After all, this is meant to be the newest take on Australia’s favourite Iron Man food, right?

For those of you who’d like to keep reading about Aussie cereal mash-ups, you can check out our Real Life Review of the Golden Gaytime and Coco Pops combo here.