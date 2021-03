These 8 Monopoly Versions Are Guaranteed To Cause a Fight

While some people may say you can’t improve on perfection, the endless Monopoly versions inspired by the original game would beg to differ. Other board games are designed to inspire a good time, friendly competition and family bonding, but it feels like these have been purposely designed to start a riot.

From blatant cheating tactics to falling house prices, there’s no shortage of things that can go wrong in these exciting, fast-paced editions. If you’ve been known to have a competitive streak, you might typically steer clear of Monopoly when it comes to board game nights, but these versions encourage you to do your worst. You might lose a few relationships in the process, but all is fair in the world of board games.

Cheating is the one and only aim of this game. Break, bend and defy the rules as much as possible to win and undoubtedly enrage every other player in the process.

When it comes to this version of Monopoly, anything and everything goes. Try to steal some money from the bank as you pass ‘Go’, skip out on rent and even fake a roll of the dicel. If you pull your cheat off you can reap the reward, but get caught and prepare to face the consequences. The game even comes with a set of handcuffs that’ll see you in a time-out if other players catch onto your antics.

You probably won’t have any friends left by games end but as long as you win it’s worth it.

Buy Monopoly Cheaters Edition for $56.00 here.

Working together for the greater good sounds ideal in theory, but when it comes to Monopoly, nothing is what it’s cracked up to be.

Move around the board contributing to community projects like the no-tip vegan restaurant and all-winners school. Work with other players to build a shared utopia until someone pulls a chance card that threatens to throw the group off-course. From noisy neighbours and DIY projects gone awry, there’s always a new emergency that requires a dip into the community fund – but be careful not to spend all your money or the whole group loses.

This version is arguably worse than the cheaters edition as people hide their agendas under a thin veil of philanthropy.

Buy Monopoly Socialism for $94.86 here.

Cracking into the property market has never felt harder, so investing money in Monopoly houses seems like a logical compromise.

This game is filled with everything considered to be a millennials dream – brunch, music festivals and a much-needed break from adulting. Instead of making the most money, the aim is to gather the most experiences. After all, it’s arguably life’s most important currency. The other bonus of the game is that players don’t have to pay rent, they just visit each other’s houses and rack up even more experience points. A rent-free existence sounds pretty good to us.

So how could this haven possibly start a fight you ask? Someone stealing your avocado at the farmers market, obviously.

Buy Monopoly For Millennials for $54.27 here.

As the name suggests, this version is all about satisfying a need for speed. And as we all know, nothing throws a spanner in the works like chronic indecisiveness.

If you have a friend or family member who’s notorious for not making up their mind, you shouldn’t play this under any circumstances. Designed to be played in under 10 minutes, the game comes with a timer countdown which is bound to bring out the worst in people during its final seconds. Ultimately it’s a race against the timer to buy, sell and trade properties as fast as possible.

Ready, set, go.

Buy Monopoly Speed for $14.00 here.

Nothing brings out the worst in people quite like a presidential race. If you’ve ever thought you have what it takes to make it all the way to the White House – this is the perfect game for you.

Start by choosing a candidate token before being assigned to the red or blue party. The aim is to buy states, earn votes and make a bid for the White House (at any cost). Don’t be afraid to pull dirty tactics like sending your opponent to jail and stealing their states while you’re at it.

Sure, it might cost you a few friends but once you’re the president of the United States, who really cares? It’ll be a house divided by the end of this game alright.

Buy Monopoly House Divided for $30.50 here.

Tournament rules, score sheets and a coveted trophy – if those things don’t get you riled up, nothing will. If you come from a particularly competitive family then this Monopoly version will likely be your undoing.

The game is designed to be fast and intense so it’s not for the faint of heart. It differs to your classic Monopoly in a few ways. The first being that three dice are used – one of which is a speed dice that requires you to make decisions quickly. Secondly, you’re able to trade properties with other players based solely on negotiation which adds a unique psychological element to the mix.

The aim of the game is to walk away with the championship trophy and bragging rights. Until the next time you all sit down for a rematch, of course.

Buy Monopoly Family Championship for $117.17 here.

If you love fluctuating house prices and financial uncertainty, you’ll probably love this game. If you don’t, welcome to hell.

Monopoly enters the 21st Century with this version, as players use an electronic bank card to make payments and repay debt. With your card you can buy property, set rent prices and tap your way to the winners circle. Instead of Chance cards and Community Chest you’ve got Event cards and Location spaces which allows property prices to rise and fall without warning and grants players the ability to pay and move to any property space on the gameboard.

Throw everything you think you know about Monopoly out the window for this one and get ready to play dirty.

Buy Monopoly Voice Banking for $35.28 here.

No Monopoly round-up would be complete without taking it back to where it all began – the classic. After all, every special edition was made solely in its honour so perhaps the original version is the most infuriating of them all?

The arguing begins when players are asked to choose their tokens. Everyone wants to be the dog or the rubber duck and absolutely nobody wants to be the shoe. May you have the fastest hands in the room to secure your choice. Then, move your way through hotels, houses and community chest in a race to the finish line.

If you’re really looking to get rowdy you can’t do any better than where it all started. There can only be one winner – will it be you?

Buy Monopoly Classic for $25.00 here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.