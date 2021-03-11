Level Up Your Life

Make Prosciutto Crisps in Your Microwave

Claire Lower on Skillet, shared by Claire Lower to Lifehacker

Published 17 mins ago: March 12, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:albanian cuisine
croatian cuisinedried meatfood and drinkfoodshamhospitality recreationmeatmicrowavepotato chipprosciuttoskilletsmoked meat
Make Prosciutto Crisps in Your Microwave
Photo: Claire Lower
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Prosciutto crisps have a decidedly mid-‘90s vibe. It seems a little wrong, a little wasteful even, to take a delicate, silky piece of paper-thin cured pork and render the fat out of it to create a meat chip. But it also tastes really good. Most people make prosciutto crisps in the oven, and weirdos make theirs with a waffle iron, but big-brained geniuses make them in the microwave.

The first time I made my salty meat chips in the microwave, which was this morning, I was floored. It was incredibly expedient, yes, but it also produced the crispiest prosciutto crisp I’ve ever had the pleasure of shattering with my teeth. The microwave effectively fried the meat in its own fat, leaving it all blistered and crackly, instead of leathery and tough. Basically, the crisps that came out of the microwave was better than any I have ever made in the oven, and it took about half a minute.

All you have to do is loosely wrap a slice of prosciutto in a paper towel, microwave it on full power for 30-40 seconds, then let it stand at room temp for about five seconds to finish crisping up. You can zap a few at a time if you need a bunch, but you may need to add 5-10 extra seconds per slice of prosciutto (the more prosicutto in that’s there, the more moisture will be released, and the longer it will take).

Once you have zapped your way to the amount of prosciutto crisps you require, crumble them up and sprinkle their salt shards over salads, tomato toasts, and bowls of pasta (carbonara would be a banger). You can also just eat them like you would any other chip.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.