Make Chocolate S’mores Cookies With Extra Easter Eggs

The lead up to Easter is a joyous time for chocolate fans because, well, you’re bound to be swimming in the stuff well before the long weekend even arrives.

All those Easter eggs and all those chocolate bunnies tend to make their way into the weekly grocery shop a little earlier each year. And while that’s a good time for most people, there is a chance you’ll end up with a mountain of chocolate and no idea what to do with it.

If you need an idea, TikTok creator @audreysaurus has paired up with bakeware brand Wiltshire, and this little partnership has lead to a pretty delicious looking creation.

Following Audrey’s guidance, you can use leftover Easter eggs (or freshly bought chocolate, no shame) to create these gorgeous Chocolate S’mores Cookies. You’ll be glad you did, trust me.

Here’s how to make @audreysaurus’ Chocolate S’mores Cookies

Prep time: 75 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

What you’ll need (makes 6 large cookies):

100g butter, softened

¼ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

50g white chocolate, chopped (there’s nothing to say you can’t use milk or dark chocolate, however)

White marshmallow Optional:

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp mixed spice

Hot tip: Audrey used Wiltshire’s Rose Gold Cookie Sheet 33.5cm to bake these babies.

Directions: