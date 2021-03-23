Make Chocolate S’mores Cookies With Extra Easter Eggs

The lead up to Easter is a joyous time for chocolate fans because, well, you’re bound to be swimming in the stuff well before the long weekend even arrives.
All those Easter eggs and all those chocolate bunnies tend to make their way into the weekly grocery shop a little earlier each year. And while that’s a good time for most people, there is a chance you’ll end up with a mountain of chocolate and no idea what to do with it.
If you need an idea, TikTok creator @audreysaurus has paired up with bakeware brand Wiltshire, and this little partnership has lead to a pretty delicious looking creation.
@audreysaurus
white chocolate s’mores cookies ???? baking sheet is from @wiltshireau
Following Audrey’s guidance, you can use leftover Easter eggs (or freshly bought chocolate, no shame) to create these gorgeous Chocolate S’mores Cookies. You’ll be glad you did, trust me.
Here’s how to make @audreysaurus’ Chocolate S’mores Cookies
Prep time: 75 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
What you’ll need (makes 6 large cookies):
- 100g butter, softened
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 50g white chocolate, chopped (there’s nothing to say you can’t use milk or dark chocolate, however)
- White marshmallow
Optional:
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp mixed spice
Hot tip: Audrey used Wiltshire’s Rose Gold Cookie Sheet 33.5cm to bake these babies.
Directions:
- Cream together granulated sugar, brown sugar, and softened butter in a bowl. In the same bowl, add in egg and stir until the texture becomes similar to a thick paste.
- Sift all-purpose flour, baking soda, and cinnamon and fold gently into wet ingredients.
(Take care not to over mix or it will result in a cakier texture and we want chewy cookies!)
- Fold in your white chocolate chunks or chips (either is fine, but I always think chopped looks nicer than chips).
- Chill your cookie dough in the fridge for at least an hour to let the ingredients mingle together and create a more toffee-like flavour.
- Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius.
- Scoop out portions of dough that are around 60-70g and wrap them around the
marshmallows, leaving some exposed at the top. Make sure the bottom of the cookie is thick enough, or else the marshmallow will leak out through the bottom.
- Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned. Leave ample space in between your cookies to allow for spreading! If your marshmallows aren’t browned to your liking, place them under a broiler for a couple of minutes until toasted, or if you have one, use a blowtorch.
- Allow your cookies to cool for at least 20 minutes, then place a chocolate Easter rabbit into the melted marshmallow centre.
- You’re done, enjoy!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in