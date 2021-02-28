Make Adorable Autumnal Cookies with Real Leaves as Templates

These days, it seems there’s a cookie-cutter for every season and holiday, but I just don’t have the storage space for Santa hats, hearts and pretty autumn leaves. Luckily, there is an elegant (and free) way to get cute leaf-shaped cookies: Just gather them from nature.



How to make Autumn cookies from leaves

Epicurious will walk you through the whole process in the link we’ve included for you below, but the main thing you’ll want to focus on is collecting freshly fallen, supple leaves that still have a lot of colour on them. From there, you’ll need to wash them (as you would your greens) and let them dry completely.

Press the leaves into rolled-out sugar cookie dough, trace them with a sharp paring knife and place your adorable, almost twee cookies on a baking sheet. Chill in the freezer for five to 10 minutes and bake as you usually would.

Oh, and if you’re new to making sugar cookie dough, don’t panic. We’ve pulled together some tips on mastering the art of that here (coconut oil is the secret weapon you’ll need).

The end result when making these real-life leaf-inspired cookies is an absolutely beautiful batch of treats that won’t only taste delicious, they’ll have your pals squealing with delight over how realistic they look.

Check out more tips and photos of these Autumn leaf cookies with the Epicurious via their piece, How to Make the Best Leaf-Shaped Cookies This Fall, here.

If you’re after more food hacks on sweet treats, you’re going to want to take a peek at our tips on how to make the perfect French Toast, here. Where most people go wrong with this breakfast favourite is in their decision to use fresh bread. A stale loaf is your best friend, people.

In any case, happy cooking! Let us know in the comments how you go.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.