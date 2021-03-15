Level Up Your Life

Lovehoney Is up to 70% Off Today

Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 5:54 pm
Filed to:lingerie
lovehoneyorgasmsex toy

Image: iStock
Boy do we have good news for anyone looking to restock their sex toy drawer – there’s a huge Lovehoney sale that’s officially kicked off today. As expected, there’s a huge range of toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items on sale for your personal pleasure. If you’re looking to kick this year off with a (literal) bang, this is the time to do it.

The sale is live now on the LoveHoney website and is running until 4pm on Monday 29th March so jump in quickly to indulge in your fantasies while stocks last.

READ MORE
The Best Sex Dungeon Toys You Can Buy Online

Shop some of the top picks from the Lovehoney sale below:

Lovehoney Power Play 10 Function Bullet Vibrator

It may be small but it sure is mighty. Enjoy ten different functions that’ll get you there every time.

Was $24.95, now $9.98 ($14.97 off)

Buy here. 

Lovehoney Ultimate Performance Male Sex Toy Kit

This kit has everything you need to take your mans sexual pleasure to the next level. Coming in hot with a butt plug, cock ring, masturbator and penis pump – there’s something new to explore every time.

Was $79.95, now $55.96 ($23.99 off)

Buy here. 

Boudoir Belle Blush Pink Cut-Out Chemise Set

Soft pink satin and delicate lace detailing make this lingerie set as sweet as it is sexy.

Was $59.95, now $29.97 ($29.98 off)

Buy here. 

Moonflower Purple Lace Strappy Body Lingerie Set

This strappy number features plum-coloured lace and criss-cross straps to accentuate your body in all the best ways.

Was $59.95, now $35.97 ($23.98 off)

Buy here. 

Sweet Romance Massage Gift Set

Massage candles are a great way to explore a new type of play with your partner. Light up the massage candle and drizzle the warm oil over your partners body for a sensation-heightening experience.

Was $16.96, now $5.08 ($11.87 off)

Buy here. 

Perfect Date Couple’s Sex Toy Bundle (5 Piece)

Everything you need for the best date night yet is right here in this bundle. We’re talking a love egg vibrator, a cock ring and even a foreplay dice to decide which moves to make first.

Was $234.74, now $110 ($124.74 off)

Buy here. 

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

