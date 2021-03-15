Lovehoney Is up to 70% Off Today

Boy do we have good news for anyone looking to restock their sex toy drawer – there’s a huge Lovehoney sale that’s officially kicked off today. As expected, there’s a huge range of toys, lubricants, bondage gear and lingerie items on sale for your personal pleasure. If you’re looking to kick this year off with a (literal) bang, this is the time to do it.

The sale is live now on the LoveHoney website and is running until 4pm on Monday 29th March so jump in quickly to indulge in your fantasies while stocks last.

Shop some of the top picks from the Lovehoney sale below:

It may be small but it sure is mighty. Enjoy ten different functions that’ll get you there every time.

Was $24.95, now $9.98 ($14.97 off)

This kit has everything you need to take your mans sexual pleasure to the next level. Coming in hot with a butt plug, cock ring, masturbator and penis pump – there’s something new to explore every time.

Was $79.95, now $55.96 ($23.99 off)

Soft pink satin and delicate lace detailing make this lingerie set as sweet as it is sexy.

Was $59.95, now $29.97 ($29.98 off)

This strappy number features plum-coloured lace and criss-cross straps to accentuate your body in all the best ways.

Was $59.95, now $35.97 ($23.98 off)

Massage candles are a great way to explore a new type of play with your partner. Light up the massage candle and drizzle the warm oil over your partners body for a sensation-heightening experience.

Was $16.96, now $5.08 ($11.87 off)

Everything you need for the best date night yet is right here in this bundle. We’re talking a love egg vibrator, a cock ring and even a foreplay dice to decide which moves to make first.

Was $234.74, now $110 ($124.74 off)

