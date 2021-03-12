Kogan’s Cut Prices on Its NBN 250 and 1000 Plans

Kogan has cut the price on all of its internet plans, including its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 packages, both of which come with unlimited data.

The discounts aren’t enormous, but could definitely be enough to help push potential new customers over the line. All of the plans are discounted for the first 6 months, after which they’ll return to their normal prices.

Check out the available plans below.

When it comes to the raw numbers, you’re saving $6 per month on the Bronze deal, $8 per month on Silver, $10 per month on Gold, $12 per month NBN 250 and $14 per month on NBN 1000. When it comes to the latter two plans, Kogan advertises typical evening speeds of 200Mbps and 250Mbps respectively.

Here’s how the NBN 250 plan compares to others on the market. Even with the discount, Kogan still clocks in at the higher end of what’s on offer here, with Mate, MyRepublic, Aussie Broadband and Superloop all providing similar evening speeds at under $100 per month.

And here’s a comparison for the NBN 1000 plan, which sees Kogan doing a little better, but still not the cheapest option, beat out again by MyRepublic, Aussie Broadband and Superloop.

If you’re a fiend for Qantas points, Kogan will give you 1 point for every $2 you spend on its NBN plans, so something to consider there.