This Clever Hack Will Help You Save Even More on Afterpay Day

Given that we spend so much of our time shopping online these days, cash back sites offer an easy way to save money while shopping. If we’re going to be spending money on something anyway, why wouldn’t we save some extra cash if we could?

ShopBack is one of the best cash back sites in the game and has only been increasing in popularity since its inception. It allows customers to get money back on their online purchases by making little to no changes to the process they already follow. In even better news, the online site has just announced their offerings for Afterpay Day, and we guarantee you’re going to want to take advantage of it.

Without a doubt it’s a smarter way to shop, so how does it work?

READ MORE When Is Afterpay Day 2021 and What Sales Are Coming?

How does ShopBack work?

To put it simply, ShopBack offers users a one-stop platform to cut the costs of those indulgent internet purchases across fashion, electronics, homeware and even travel bookings.

Simply start your shopping at ShopBack by signing up or logging into your account (you can sign up here and receive a cheeky $20 bonus while you’re at it). Click through to your favourite online store from ShopBack and checkout as you normally would. Cash back varies from retailer to retailer, but users can get up to 30% back at over 600 brands, as well as accessing additional promotions and curated deals.

Participating stores include the likes of The Iconic, eBay, Booking.com, ASOS, Menulog, Woolworths Online, Vodafone and David Jones.

You’ll earn cashback within seven days, which can then be transferred as cash to your nominated bank or PayPal account.

If it’s a purchase you were going to make anyway, you’re essentially getting paid to shop – happy days!

The award-winning iOS and Android app means you can save cash anywhere, anytime. You can also add the Cashback Buddy extension to Google Chrome to ensure you never miss out on a deal. This Google feature is perfect for Afterpay Day which officially kicks off tomorrow – here’s everything you need to know.

What offers do Shopback have for Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day 2021 is running from the 18-21st March. During that time, ShopBack are hosting a range of flash sales that’ll see you saving even more cash. The deals will only run for a few hours so it’s important to jump on them as soon as you see them. We’ve rounded up a few of our top picks below.

Thursday 18th March

10am-2pm – 25% cashback at The Iconic

2pm-6pm – up to 20% cashback at Myer

6pm-10pm – 25% cashback at Rebel

Friday 19th March

10am-2pm – up to 20% cashback at Target

2pm-6pm – 25% cashback at First Choice Liquor

6pm-10pm – 25% cashback at Under Armour

Saturday 20th March

4-8pm – This time slot is known as ‘Happy Hour’, where heaps of brands will have crazy cashback rates. Most will be between 20-30% with some of the brands including New Balance, Estee Lauder, Gorman, Boohoo, General Pants, Princess Polly and more. As always, T&Cs do apply so be sure to check the app for more details.