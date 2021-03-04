How to Watch the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Australia

Sports are back in 2021, folks. We’ve already kicked off the year with the 2021 Super Bowl and you’ll be glad to know that the NBA is back too. And not just any NBA game, we’re talking the NBA All-Star game.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title but basically the All-Star NBA game brings together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams.

There are a bunch of things to look forward to including the pre-game show with the skills challenge and 3-point contest. Then, during the actual basketball game, the dunk contest will take place as the half-time show.

Who is playing?

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James will be team captains this year.

The East pool players include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving as starters and Jaylen Brown, James Harden, Zach Lavine, Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Vucevic as reserves.

The Western Conference team includes Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard as starters and Anthony Davis, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Zion Williamson as reserves.

When is it?

Normally, NBA All-Star takes place over a whole weekend, however, due to COVID-19 the events have been squashed into one day. That day is Monday, March 8th.

The times for each contest are below in AEDT:

9 am: NBA All-Star Pre-Game Show

NBA All-Star Pre-Game Show 10:30 am: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest 12 pm: NBA All-Star Game (Slam Dunk Contest at half-time)

Where can I watch it in Australia?

American sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic All-Stars game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has scored every event of the NBA All-Star 2021 line-up. The whole thing will be streamed live on ESPN on Kayo on March 8. Users can sign up for a Kayo subscription for just $25 a month.

Don’t forget you can also gain access to a bunch of sport freebies via Kayo’s app. Enjoy the game!