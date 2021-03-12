How to Watch Every AFL Match in 2021, Through Streaming or Free-to-Air

The AFL season for 2021 is kicking off soon, sports fans. So to help you prepare for the footy action coming your way, we thought we’d pull together a guide sharing all the details on important dates, and where you can watch all the action.

Here we go.

When does the AFL season kick-off for 2021?

The first game for 2021 is set for 7:25 pm on Thursday, March 18 (pop it in your calendars). The game will be between Richmond and Calton at Melbourne’s MCG. That match is followed by Collingwood v Western Bulldogs on Friday, March 19 at 7:50 pm.

The season runs for 23 rounds. AFL Chief Executive, Gillon McLachlan, announced this week that the 2021 Grand Final is slated for Saturday, September 25 in the traditional afternoon slot of 2.30 pm AEST.

How to watch the AFL 2021 season online

The easiest way to watch it is probably through sports streaming service Kayo. You can sign up for a 14-day free trial and enjoy a range of sports ad-free for a fortnight, otherwise, memberships will set you back $25 a month for the basic package (two screen access) or $35 per month for the premium service (which you can use across three screens).

You’ll also get access to the NRL, A-League, Basketball and loads of other sports with a subscription. Games can be viewed live, or on-demand. Sign up for Kayo here if you’re keen.

Alternatively, you can tune in with a Foxtel sports package with prices starting at $69 per month.

How to watch the AFL 2021 for free

As with years prior, the Seven Network will be airing selected matches for free. It was confirmed this week that the Grand Final will be shown on Channel 7 for 2021.

Where can I find the full list of matches?

The complete list of match fixtures is listed on the AFL official website here.

Can I buy tickets, still?

According to the AFL website, MCG & Marvel Stadium ticket sales will commence the week of the match for Round 1. The AFL states they expect to release tickets weekly for the first 6 rounds (at least), but this is subject to change.

More details on other venues and ticket release regulations here.