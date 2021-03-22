How To Watch Demi Lovato’s ‘Dancing With the Devil’ Documentary in Australia

Over the past few weeks, the world has been shocked to hear about the harrowing details behind the story of Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose, and her journey to recovery from that point.

Lovato very nearly lost her life after a drug overdose that occurred after six years of sobriety, and the health impacts of that experience (physical and mental) have been significant for the 28-year-old.

What is Dancing With The Devil?

Dancing With The Devil is a Youtube original documentary series that will travel through the events that led to Lovato’s near-fatal experience. It will be made up of four parts, starting with episode one ‘Losing Control’, which will see Lovato along with her friends and her family opening up about their painful journey towards her eventual overdose.

The musician announced the series on Instagram in January 2021, sharing that:

“There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd “Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years. #DemiDWTD coming soon!”

How to watch the documentary in Australia

For Australians, the series will launch on March 24, 2021 and as it is a YouTube documentary, the episodes will drop for free on the platform. The episodes will be shared via Lovato’s YouTube account.

You can find the link to her profile here. And I’ve shared the trailer for the series below.

If you or someone you love is in need of support, help is available at Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline: 1800 250 015.