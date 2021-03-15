5 Ways To Support Women if You Aren’t Able To Attend a March 4 Justice Rally Today

As may have already heard by now, a series of protests have been organised across Australia in the name of putting an end to gendered violence and discrimination.

March 4 Justice has organised 36 rallies throughout the country, some of which kicked off on Sunday, March 14. Many, however, will be taking place today, Monday the 15th of March.

As The Guardian has reported, a rally set to take place outside Parliament House will be the focal point of these protests, with high numbers of people expected to attend. March 4 Justice is set to present a petition to parliament during the rally, requesting action in the name of women’s rights.

How can I support March 4 Justice today?

If you’d like to get involved in the movement but are unable to attend a rally today, know that there are other ways you can support the cause. I’ve listed five suggestions for you below.

1. Sign a petition

Add your name to the movement seeking to push for change. You can find the March 4 Justice petition here. Note that there are loads more petitions out there if you’d like to continue adding your name to the action you believe in. Change.org is a good place to start.

2. Make a donation towards women’s rights

There are a number of charities out there that are working tirelessly to end gendered violence and advocate for equality. You can help support their work by donating to this important cause.

You can donate to March 4 Justice, which is being run through a GoFundMe page, here. The site states that “for transparency as to how these funds will be used we have set up an incorporated association under which we must adhere to full financial disclosure”.

Here are some additional options, if you’d like to donate your money towards women’s rights more broadly.

White Ribbon Australia

Share The Dignity

UN Women Australia

Room To Read

Djirra

Fitted For Work

3. Get reading

Did you know that the World Economic Forum estimates we will not achieve equality for another 100 years? Or that Australia currently ranks at number 44 (!) in The Global Gender Gap Index for 2020 (an index that measures gender gaps on economic, political, education, and health-based standards). This is all information that has been recently released by UN Women Australia.

Your brain is a valuable asset when it comes to effecting change. Dedicate some time to learning about the struggles and experiences of other people – it could change your life.

Some resources are available through key platforms like the 1800 RESPECT website, White Ribbon Australia, UN Women Australia, Amnesty Australia and Women’s March.

You can also read through the list of publications available via the Australian Human Rights Commission here.

Then, of course, there are a number of feminist books and podcasts and other resources worth checking out – we pulled together a list here.

4. Have a difficult conversation

Shifting the way we respond to the issue of women’s rights and gendered violence starts at home. If you feel safe to do so (this is very important), it can be hugely helpful to have open discussions with friends and family that just might inspire someone to change their mind on these topics.

If you see bad behaviour, call it out. This is especially important in all-male environments.

5. Lastly, learn how to support someone in need

While we hope you never have any need to use these skills, it is imperative that we learn how to help support those impacted by discrimination and gendered violence. We recently spoke to some industry professionals about both of these areas and what you can do to help. Read those here, and here.

If you or someone you love are in need of support, please contact 1800RESPECT or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.