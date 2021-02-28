How to Stop Birds From Pecking at Your Windows

Sometimes birds fly into windows. Other times, they might perch on the outside of your windowsill and peck a little. It might look like they’re trying to get your attention, and if you’ve been stuck inside for the past year, you might even be tempted to let it in for a quick chat. (But don’t.)

And then there are some birds who return, day after day, and peck at your window aggressively, as if you owed them money. Not only are they annoying, but that pecking could hurt their beak and your windows. Here’s how to stop it from happening.

Why do birds peck at windows?

Each year during bird mating season, male birds try to find a perfect spot for their new nest. And once they do, they protect it, as well as the territory around it. Sometimes, that territory is located in someone’s backyard, including the back of a house.

That’s where the pecking comes in. Per Hunker:

When light hits window glass at certain angles, a nearby bird can see his own reflection. A territorial male perceives that reflection as another male, a serious threat to his space. Males with this territorial mindset may also attack other reflective surfaces, such as a vehicle’s side mirrors.

But it’s #NotAllBirds — some are more prone to window pecking than others.

How To Get A Bird Out Of Your House The first time I saw a wild bird indoors, at my grandma’s house, I was so excited because I wanted to keep it. The grownups, meanwhile, were in a slight panic. Everybody in the house was in the room with the bird, gawking at it, hotly debating the best way... Read more

How do you stop the pecking?

The key here is making the windows less shiny on the outside, and therefore, reflective. Start by identifying the spot where the bird usually pecks, and then try one of these tactics, also courtesy of Hunker: