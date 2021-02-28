Level Up Your Life

How to Stop Birds From Pecking at Your Windows

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 6 hours ago: March 1, 2021 at 7:51 am -
Filed to:animal welfare
birdcanadian cuisinecuisine of the southern united statesdomestic turkeyenvironmentethologyfood and drinknative american cuisinepeckingpoultrythe birds
How to Stop Birds From Pecking at Your Windows
Photo: Alize_T, Shutterstock
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Sometimes birds fly into windows. Other times, they might perch on the outside of your windowsill and peck a little. It might look like they’re trying to get your attention, and if you’ve been stuck inside for the past year, you might even be tempted to let it in for a quick chat. (But don’t.)

And then there are some birds who return, day after day, and peck at your window aggressively, as if you owed them money. Not only are they annoying, but that pecking could hurt their beak and your windows. Here’s how to stop it from happening.

Why do birds peck at windows?

Each year during bird mating season, male birds try to find a perfect spot for their new nest. And once they do, they protect it, as well as the territory around it. Sometimes, that territory is located in someone’s backyard, including the back of a house.

That’s where the pecking comes in. Per Hunker:

When light hits window glass at certain angles, a nearby bird can see his own reflection. A territorial male perceives that reflection as another male, a serious threat to his space. Males with this territorial mindset may also attack other reflective surfaces, such as a vehicle’s side mirrors.

But it’s #NotAllBirds — some are more prone to window pecking than others.

How To Get A Bird Out Of Your House

How To Get A Bird Out Of Your House

The first time I saw a wild bird indoors, at my grandma’s house, I was so excited because I wanted to keep it. The grownups, meanwhile, were in a slight panic. Everybody in the house was in the room with the bird, gawking at it, hotly debating the best way...

Read more

How do you stop the pecking?

The key here is making the windows less shiny on the outside, and therefore, reflective. Start by identifying the spot where the bird usually pecks, and then try one of these tactics, also courtesy of Hunker:

  • Temporarily tape or tack window screen mesh or a fine netting material over that area, which still allows light through but hinders potential reflection.
  • Non-shiny plastic sheeting, such as the type used for a drop cloth, will also work.
  • For even better results, tape or tack the plastic up along the top edge of the window and allow it to hang freely, moving in the breeze. The movement will scare birds away. Since this is not exactly an attractive home improvement, you may wish to limit the flapping plastic to windows facing a side or back yard.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.