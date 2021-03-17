How to Set Up Skype’s Active Noise Cancellation on Your Desktop

“Zoom” may have overtaken “Skype” as the preferred shorthand for making video calls, but Microsoft’s chat service hasn’t gone anywhere. The newest Skype upgrade brings an active noise cancellation setting (ANC) to desktops and laptops, which filters out background sounds while keeping your voice audible.

The feature is built on the same machine learning-based, noise-cancellation technology that Microsoft uses for Teams calls. In other words, the AI is trained to recognise the difference between voice patterns and environmental sounds; that’s how the magic happens.

You can enable ANC in Skype’s audio and video settings on Windows and macOS apps. ANC is not available on the web-based desktop client, however, and it’s skipping Skype’s mobile apps on iOS and Android — which could arguably benefit even more from an ANC feature. But at least the new noise-cancelling tech will help keep your upstairs neighbour’s footsteps out of your weekly Skype sessions on PC.

How to enable active noise cancellation in Skype

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse