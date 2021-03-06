How to Participate in Research on Which Beers Cause the Worst Hangovers

For some people, drinking is a science. They know exactly how much they can drink, what to eat, and when to go to bed to ensure that their hangover is minimized. Well, now that’s a thing you can get paid to do — for research purposes. Just think of it as being professionally hungover. Here’s what to know about the opportunity.

How to get paid to get hungover

The study is sponsored by online writing platform EduBirdie, and aims to figure out which brands of beer have the smallest impact on a person’s productivity the morning after a big night out. They’re looking to recruit 28-40 participants to drink the 15 most popular American beer brands and then see what they’re capable of the following day, while hungover.

Each participant will test between two and four brands of beer over the course of three weeks (depending on their personal preferences). For each brand tested, a tester will receive a one-time payment of $US300 ($392). The testers will have to pass two tests the company developed: one day before their bing, and then the morning after drinking.

There are quite a few more details on the study, which you can read about here.

Who can apply

The requirements for participating in this groundbreaking research are:

Being a resident of the United States and Canada at least 21 years of age

Being between 21 and 40 years of age (though we should note that 75% of those selected will be between 21-28)

Not being pregnant or having any medical contraindications to alcohol, diagnosed addictions, depression or anxiety.

Getting tested for COVID-19

How to apply

Just fill out this form or email [email protected] using “Hangover Tester” as a subject, and include a short letter telling the company about yourself, and why you think you’re the best fit for this position. The deadline to apply is March 19, 2021.