How to Get a Refund for Your Streaming Purchase

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Premier Access with Disney+ are all popular platforms that offer purchasing options for digital media. But what happens if you don’t want the product in the end? How do you return a purchase you’ve come to regret?

Disney+ Premier Access

Through Premier Access, Disney+ offers subscribers the opportunity to stream films on the same day as their theatrical release. For the additional price of $40, you can watch films like Raya and the Last Dragon on the same day it’s released in theatres.

The difference between Premier Access and services like Apple TV or Prime Video, you do not own the film — it’s more like a long-term rental. Thirty days to be exact. So what happens if you end up not watching the film or decide to see it in theatres after purchasing Premier Access? This service is so new that refund policies aren’t listed, so we spoke with a customer care representative through Disney+’s chat function.

I asked specifically about a refund for Raya and the Last Dragon — what if I decided not to watch on the platform? The representative responded, “if in any case you [had] an issue playing it or you are unable to use it at all, rest assured that you are still eligible to get a full refund on it.

You just need to make sure to contact us right away so that we can be able to process a refund as soon as possible.” They did not indicate what exactly “as soon as possible” meant, but when I requested more details on the time frame, they mentioned there is no set time frame. Disney+’s system can determine if the service has been used or not. Customer service could then work with you on issuing a refund if it did not work properly or if you “really don’t want to use the premier access.”

If you decide to purchase Raya and the Last Dragon but end up braving it at the movie theatre instead, contact Disney+’s Help Centre for a refund.

Apple purchases

Apple’s terms and conditions are clear on their policy for in-app purchases and returns. “All transactions are final,” it states. “If technical problems prevent or unreasonably delay delivery of Content, your exclusive and sole remedy is either replacement of the Content or refund of the price paid, as determined by Apple.”

Requesting a refund is categorised as a “problem” and is treated as such. In order to request a refund, you must go to reportaproblem.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID. You will see the prompt, “What can we help you with?” and below it, a dropdown with options. Choose “Request a refund.” You will then see an additional dropdown directing you to “tell us more.” The options list;

I did not mean to purchase this

A child/minor made the purchase without permission

I did not intend to renew subscription(s)

My purchase does not work as intended

In-App not received

Other

Below the request form, you will see your most recent purchases. You must choose from these items for your refund. If you do not see your item, you can search by price in the available search window. If your item does not come up, it is most likely because the transaction is too old. Apple will only accept returns for items purchased within 90 days.

After the request is submitted, it takes a few days to a week to receive a response. If approved, you will see the refund anywhere from 48 hours (for store credit) to 60 days, depending on the device it was returned from.

Amazon Prime Video

If you have ever returned products purchased on Amazon, you know it is fairly simple. You go to your orders while logged in on Amazon’s site and the listing will indicate whether the item is eligible for return. If so, you fill out the simple form, receive a label or drop-off location to return your product.

Prime Video is fairly simple as well, but not as lenient on returns. Prime Video states their policy clearly on their site. “You are able to return a Prime Video order within 48 hours if you haven’t attempted to watch or download it,” it says. Amazon also labels the return as an “accidental purchase.”

Instructions are clear on the returns site and hassle-free. You simply log on to Prime Video, find the order and select “cancel your order.” You then provide the reasoning, and the funds will be returned to your mode of payment and the program removed from your library. It’s even easier with Alexa; you simply say, “Cancel my last Prime Video order.”