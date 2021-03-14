How to Fix the Controller Disconnection Bug on Your Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft is finally fixing the annoying controller disconnection bug that plagued the Xbox Series X/S since launch, and the patch is included in the March 2021 firmware update rolling out this week. Microsoft doesn’t directly mention the bug fixes in its announcement post, but Xbox’s Director of Program Management, Jason Ronald, confirmed via Twitter that the patch “also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported.”

Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday. In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported. Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6Lty — Jason Ronald (@jronald) March 10, 2021

If you’re among the many players dealing with this issue, make sure you install the March 2021 firmware update right away. To manually update Your Xbox Series X/S :

Press the Xbox button on your controller to call up the guide menu. Go to Profile & system> Settings > System > Updates. Select “Console Update Available” to download the new version. If it says “No console update available,” then your Xbox already has the latest firmware available.

If you’d rather your Xbox automatically download future updates as soon as they’re ready, enable “Keep my console up to date” and the Updates menu. Doing so will ensure you get all new features — and important bug fixes — as soon as possible.

Use ‘FPS Boost’ to Enhance Older Games on Your Xbox Series X/S Backward compatibility is one of the best Xbox Series X|S features. Not only can you play almost every game from each previous Xbox console on the new system, but many also receive visual enhancements that make them look and run better than ever. Read more

While the disconnection bug fix is an important part of March’s Xbox Series X/S firmware patch, it’s worth installing the update even if you were spared the controller connection issues. Several new features are also included, like the new Auto HDR and FPS Boost modes that add free visual enhancements for select backward-compatible Xbox games. We have a guide for enabling FPS Boost on Xbox Series X/S, if you’re curious.

The patch notes also mention expanded wireless headset support on Xbox and Windows 10; new management options for your games, apps, achievements, and subscriptions; and more. You read about all the new features on the official Xbox blog.

Don’t forget you can use your Xbox controllers to play games on other devices, and even hot-swap between PC and Xbox Series X/S. Our guides on connecting the controller to Apple devices, Steam, and setting up streaming through Xbox Game Pass can get you started.

[The Verge]