How to Earn $77 an Hour Playing Minecraft

If you are among the 126 million active Minecraft players worldwide and enjoy some light gardening, you may wonder when your hobbies might intersect in a way that results in a paycheck. That time is now, thanks to a new job opening for the role of a virtual landscape gardener in the 3D worlds created in Minecraft. Here’s what you need to know.

What the job entails

The position is with Whatshed, a buyer’s guide to garden buildings based in the UK. Specifically, the company is looking to “recruit a collective of virtual landscape gardeners to provide professional advice to players looking to improve their in-game outdoor space.”

The virtual landscape gardener roles involve:

Evaluating a client’s current setup and providing creative feedback

Providing clients with suggested setups that stay within their budget, and explain the reasoning behind each of these choices

Creating multiple designs for each client, should they want a redesign in the future

Those selected as consultants can earn up to $77 an hour for their services when they’re hired, but will be able to set their own rates and work flexibly — and remotely — after that.

Necessary qualifications

In order to be considered, an applicant must possess the following key skills:

A working knowledge of Minecraft

Strong communication skills

Creative flare

Confidence in remote working

A passion for gardening/the outdoors

And while it’s not essential, having previous experience in landscape gardening is a plus.

How to apply

If this sounds like the job for you, fill out this form, including describing why you think you would make an excellent virtual landscape gardener (in 500 words) and outlining your previous work experience related to this position.

Meanwhile, if you want to hire a Minecraft landscape gardener, you can register your interest using this form.