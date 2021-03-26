How to Download Music and Podcasts From Spotify on Mobile, Desktop, and Web

It’s easy to take Spotify for granted — until slow streaming speeds or lack of internet connection preventing you from listening to some tunes or catching up on your favourite podcast. Luckily, Spotify now allows you to download music and podcasts to your smartphone or computers so you can continue listening even when you’re offline. The option comes in handy if you’re headed off on a long drive through areas with spotty mobile service. Listening to downloaded content instead of streaming it from Spotify’s servers also helps cut down on your monthly data usage.

You can download content in Spotify’s Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows apps, or from the Spotify web player, but download privileges differ between account types:

Premium Spotify users can download full playlists and podcast episodes.

Free users can download podcasts.

Unfortunately, Spotify does not allow you to download entire albums or even specific tracks; you’ll need to save the songs you want to download to a playlist first. That said, you can download as many playlists and podcasts as your device’s storage will allow.

Downloaded content will remain in your offline Spotify library for as long as you want, but you’ll need to connect to Spotify’s server at least once every 30 days to verify your account status. If you don’t, your access to the downloaded songs will expire.

How to download audio content from Spotify

On desktop (Mac, Windows, web)

Open the Spotify desktop app, or go to open.spotify.com. Sign in, and make sure your device is connected to the internet. To download music: Open a playlist and toggle the “Download” button on.s To download a podcast: Click the downward arrow button next to the episode’s name. Wait for the download(s) to complete. Downloaded content is saved in Your Library, and will show a green arrow.

If you don’t see the download option just yet on your desktop app, make sure you’re running the most up-to-date version of the app you can get. And then wait; as of this writing, Spotify is still rolling out the feature.

Mobile (Android, iOS)