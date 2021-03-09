Grammys 2021: How to Watch the Awards Night in Australia

The 63rd Grammy Awards night is on its way, folks. Though the music industry awards ceremony was temporary delayed due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, the Grammys are now set to hit screens on Monday, March 15 in Australia.

In light of the interest that surrounds the major music event, I thought I’d pull together some details to help all of us prepare a little better.

Here’s everything you could want to know about the 2021 Grammys.

What are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists. Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here. However, this year there was a long list of artists that were left without nods from the Academy – a decision that led to some seriously pissed off musicians and fans.

When and where are the 2021 Grammy Awards held?

The event was originally set to run on January 31, 2021 (in the States) but after delays will now run on March 14 in the U.S and as mentioned earlier, on Monday, March 15 here. E! has reported that its coverage of the event will kick off from 4:00 pm EST, which converts to 8:00 am AEDT.

Who is hosting this year?

Everyone’s imaginary boyfriend Trevor Noah is hosting the 2021 Grammys. The comedian tweeted about winning the gig, sharing that:

“I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!”

In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together – Music. I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors! pic.twitter.com/rmFuBjWeJk — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 24, 2020

Which artists are performing?

Part of the drama around nomination snubs this year was related to the fact that The Weeknd received zero nominations this year. He was slated to perform on the night, so snubbing his After Hours album and ‘Blinding Lights’ track was a surprise.

The artists who are set to perform on the evening include Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, HAIM, John Mayer, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?

This year, the Grammys has shared you can stream the entire evening from Grammy.com. In the States, the event will be airing exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access. We haven’t had confirmation of a dedicated home for the 2021 Grammys on Australian televisions just yet, but in 2020 it was aired on Foxtel’s Arena at 12pm, then again at 7:30pm for everyone who has to pay attention while at work.

We will keep an eye out to see if we’ll be getting the same deal this year.

Who’s expected to win big?

Well, before the snub, The Weeknd was expected to be a major contender for this awards night. Uncomfortable.

Beyoncé has the most nominations (nine) and it is believed her visual album Black is King will walk away with a few awards.

Dua Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia is another popular one with six nominations, Taylor Swift’s Folklore album and rapper Roddy Ricch have scored the same.

According to a Grammy poll, Taylor Swift’s Folklore is expected to take out Album Of The Year. Check out the full nominee list here.