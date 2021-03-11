Get Excited About Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House of Gucci

There are so many movies to be excited about in 2021 (provided they actually release this time). But you can add House of Gucci to the list because this movie looks like it’ll be iconic.

This iconic status is aided by the fact that the film stars two absolute icons. I am, of course, talking about the pairing of triple threat Lady Gaga and Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

House of Gucci may have flown under the radar until now, but everyone is quite excited about it now. We’re here to explain all the reasons this film is one to watch.

House of Gucci is based on a true story

As the name suggests, House of Gucci is a biographical look at the family behind the famous fashion label. Rather than following the founder Guccio Gucci, however, the story instead focuses on his grandson Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio (spoiler alert) was assassinated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the film will explore the events and aftermath of these actions.

The movie is an adaptation of the popular book by Sara Gay Forden The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness Glamour and Greed. I don’t know about you but I’m getting a lot of The Assassination of Gianni Versace vibes and I am okay with that.

The cast is stacked

In the lead roles, we have the aforementioned Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani. The film went through quite a few rounds of development before it settled on these two. Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz and Leonardo DiCaprio were all in talks to star at some stage.

With plenty of megastars circling the film, the rest of the cast has quickly filled out. Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons are all signed on.

Ridley Scott, director of iconic films such as Gladiator and Alien, will be in the director’s chair. Get keen.

It looks good

House of Gucci is still filming so there’s not much information to go off just yet. However, we do have our first image.

I rest my case at iconic. Particularly now that Adam Driver has taken over the knitted sweater look from Knives Out Chris Evans. Lady Gaga, as always, looks like a queen. So far the two look very much like their real-life counterparts.

You can watch it this year

Assuming everything goes according to plan, House of Gucci is set to release in cinemas on November 24, 2021.

Filming is happening right now in Italy. So, pending the COVID-19 situation, we won’t have to wait too long to gaze upon this gem.