How to Watch Every 2021 F1 World Championship Race in Australia

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:car racing
f1kayo sportssport
Hasan Bratic/dpa via Getty Images
Sports are well and truly back and one that makes it at least slightly easy to socially distance is Formula 1. The World Championship F1 racing season is kicking off very soon.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the F1 in Australia and where to watch it.

What is Formula 1?

Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me) Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.

I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also in the world of car racing, you’ll find supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.

If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.

Where can you watch F1 in Australia?

Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo will be home to live coverage of every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2021 F1 World Championship.

You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for as little as $25 a month, starting with the first event on Friday, March 26. 

Races will run all the way through to December and with Grand Prix’s taking place in over 20 different countries, including right here in Australia!

What other F1 content is available?

Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the F1 Show which will feature ahead of every single race and Mobil 1: The Grid will include F1 highlights and interviews each month.

Kayo Minis will be included for every race of the championship and there are 60 classic F1 races and reviews available on demand if you want to relive the best moments.

Each race from the 2021 world championship will also have four additional video feeds including the co-pilot, pit lane channel, live timing and driver tracker.

Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season so plan your time on the couch accordingly. You can also watch a bunch of sports for free on Kayo so be sure to check those out too.

Lauren Rouse

