Grab a Mattress for Under $1,000 in Ecosa’s 25% off Sale

Published 2 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:bedding
Grab a Mattress for Under $1,000 in Ecosa's 25% off Sale
Image: iStock
The average person will spend about 26 years of their life sleeping. Given that insane statistic, it makes sense that we’d want to be as comfortable as possible, right? Luckily for us, beloved bedding brand Ecosa has just announced a 25% discount site wide from today until the 4th April.

We all know expensive mattresses (and anything bedding related) are, so a discount like this is  cause for celebration.

Ecosa’s queen mattress is currently on sale for $824.25 (down from $1,099) and their king mattress is sitting at $899.25 (down from $1,199).

Nabbing a new mattress for under $1000 is worth shouting from the rooftops, especially when it comes with all the bells and whistles like adjustable firmness and back support. Each mattress is also fitted with pincore holes (to keep you cool) and zero-disturbance technology (which means you won’t feel your partner moving). Sound good? We thought so.

Image: Instagram @ecosa_sleep

Why stop there though? Ecosa is also home to timber bed bases and bedside tables if you’re keen to go all out and redesign your entire bedroom. When the prices are this good, it’d be rude not to.

They don’t call them the sleep experts for nothing. Ecosa really knows what they’re doing when it comes to getting a great night’s snooze. Sweet dreams!

Shop Ecosa’s entire bedding range here.

Mattress in Queen Size ($824.25, was $1,099 – save $247.75)

Bed Base in Queen Size ($1,049.25, was $1,399 – save $349.75)

Bedside Table in Walnut ($360, was $480 – save $120)

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

