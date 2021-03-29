3 Easy Ways to Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep

Sleep is an essential part of our lives. There’s nothing better than a good night’s sleep, but it’s so often easily ruined. So, why is that and what simple things can we do to improve our sleep?

What causes a bad night’s sleep?

There are endless reasons your night’s rest could be disrupted. Some research points to the number of hours of sleep you’re getting, others say your teeth might be to blame.

Another reason might be your bed mate. The team over at Koala (makers of all things beds, mattresses, pillow and more) have run some numbers and realised that at least 50% of Australians are woken by their partner moving in their sleep.

Research also found that over 20% of these Australians have developed tactics to try and prevent their partner from waking them.

Tactics for a good sleep

Getting a decent sleep can be hard enough without another person accidentally waking you while they’re enjoying some rest. So what are some strategies to help you and your partner get decent shut-eye?

It all starts with your choice of bedding and the team over at Koala have given us some tips:

Invest in a good mattress . A decent mattress can be hard to find at the best of times, but you’ll really want to find one that suits both you and your partner. If you can’t agree, there’s always single side mattress toppers or you could consider a mattress that has Zero Disturbance technology.

. A decent mattress can be hard to find at the best of times, but you’ll really want to find one that suits both you and your partner. If you can’t agree, there’s always single side mattress toppers or you could consider a mattress that has Zero Disturbance technology. Sleep in a dark, cool, and quiet room. This helps to regulate you body’s internal “sleep clock”. Consider trying out Tencel sheets which are more breathable and have temperature-regulating qualities.

This helps to regulate you body’s internal “sleep clock”. Consider trying out Tencel sheets which are more breathable and have temperature-regulating qualities. Sleep in a position that suits you, and your neck. When the spine is correctly aligned and resting in a neutral spot, we are more likely to have a deeper sleep. Some ways to assist with this are memory foam pillows or mattresses.

You may not always be able to control external factors affecting your sleep, like street noise or, for women, your period. But you can control your bedding. Picking a proper pillow, mattress and sheets are some easy tactics for a consistent sleep that everyone can enjoy.

Once that’s sorted, all you need is the right beverage to help you drift off to sleep.