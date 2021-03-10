Level Up Your Life

Saving $140 on This Sunbeam Coffee Machine Will Make Your Next Cup Taste Even Better

Published 17 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 12:02 pm -
Filed to:coffee
coffee machinesunbeam
Image: Sunbeam
Making a great cup of coffee can be a bit tricky – sometimes it’s more art than science, sometimes it’s more science than art. If you’ve never had a proper coffee machine at home, and you’re sick of instant coffee or want to make the step up from coffee pods, Sunbeam’s Cafe Barista is a good machine to start with.

The Café Barista is also currently on sale for $159, down from $299. That’s just shy of being half off the RRP, saving you a solid $140.

It terms of actually using this coffee machine, things couldn’t be simpler. It comes with one-touch options to brew an espresso, latte or cappuccino, along with a built-in milk frother, so your morning cup is a quick button press away.

If you’ve already got a fancy coffee maker set up at home, depending on what you’re currently using, this Sunbeam machine could be a step back. You might need a bigger upgrade. But if this is your first time to the coffee rodeo, this Sunbeam machine is a great place to learn how to make a fresh cup.

The essentials to brew a great cup of coffee

If you’re just replacing your current coffee machine, chances are you’ve already got most of these accessories. But if you’re starting from scratch, there are a few extra tools you’ll need to brew a fresh cup.

Firstly, you’ll need the most essential component of a cup of coffee, the beans. You can find plenty of options online, but it’s worth visiting your favourite cafe to see if they sell the beans they use in their coffees. If you can’t regularly go to them for your coffee, then why not bring their coffee to you?

After that, you’ll need a grinder for those coffee beans. Sunbeam’s Multigrinder II is also on sale at the moment – now $31, down from $44.95. As far as coffee grinders go, this one-touch grinder is pretty simple and easy to use.

A small, digital scale is also helpful to make sure you’re getting the right coffee-to-water ratio when measuring out your beans and a knock box is a handy bin to empty your used coffee grounds into. Also, you can never have enough novelty mugs.

You can buy Sunbeam’s Café Barista coffee machine here.

