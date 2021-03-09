Check Out These Podcasts for Kids, Curated by Apple and Common Sense Media

Stumbling upon a new favourite podcast is like striking gold; it has to be the right combination of content that interests you, ads that aren’t too intrusive, and hosts who feel like friends. It’s nice when someone does the vetting for you, offering up ideas that align with your particular interests, and that’s what Apple and Common Sense Media have set out to do for kids — by partnering up to curate a selection of kid-friendly podcasts by age group and theme.

As Sarah Perez at TechCrunch reports:

The site will be updated monthly to feature new and popular shows and to introduce timely collections around historical and cultural moments, like Women’s History Month or Back to School ideas, Apple says. The company also notes the selection of shows is curated using the same sort of research-backed approach that Common Sense Media applies to other entertainment, like TV shows, movies, books, apps and games.

The list is accessible through Apple.co/showsforkids, via Apple Podcasts, and includes recommendations for ages 2-5, 6-9, and 10 and older.

Currently, the recommendations for kids ages 2-5 include selections like the musical podcast Ear Snacks, the bedtime show Stories Podcast, and Chompers, a beloved tooth-brushing podcast. Recommendations for ages 6-9 include Young Ben Franklin, Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, and Earth Rangers. Recommendations for tweens and teenagers feature Daughters of DC, Mic Drop, and Smash Boom Best.

You can also browse the podcasts by theme — they are currently sorted by Common Sense Media’s top picks; a “One More!” category, which features serialised mysteries and adventure podcasts; a kids’ choice section; and a selection of story time podcasts.