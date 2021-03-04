Celebrate The Walking Dead With This New Brain Burger From Grill’d

Fans of zombies and burgers, rejoice, because your two favourite things have finally been combined. Allow me to introduce you to the Binge Brain Burger.

To celebrate the return of the 10th season of The Walking Dead, local streaming service Binge and local burger chain Grill’d have teamed up to bring us the Binge Brain Burger.

Burger brainwave

What’s so good about this burger? Well folks, if you ever wanted to know why zombies care so much about brains this burger will answer that question. The Binge Brain Burger contains a panko-crumbed deep-fried lamb brain, encapsulated by a charcoal bun, topped with oak leaf lettuce, tomato, rhubarb, beetroot ketchup and a specially made ‘brainnaise’.

To top it off there are all-new episodes of The Walking Dead dropping on Binge on March 1. So now you have the perfect treat for your binge-watch.

If the thought of eating a lamb brain unsettles you, rest assured that this is still a Grill’d burger and Grill’d burgers are next level. Grill’d founder and managing director Simon Crowe said of the partnership:

“Every Grill’d burger is 100% natural, with zero artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, made using the freshest ingredients. Lamb brains are no different. Creating the brain burger in partnership with BINGE seemed absolutely the right occasion to help celebrate the return of The Walking Dead but you’ll have to get in quick before they walk out the door.”

Dying to try it?

If you are already craving this burger you’ll have to be quicker than a zombie to grab one. The Binge Brain Burger will be available at select Grill’d stores this Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 only.

These are the stores where you can get your hands on this absolute feast for free (while stocks last):

Grill’d Bondi Junction – Sydney (NSW)

Grill’d Swan Street – Richmond (VIC)

Grill’d South Bank – Brisbane (QLD

Grill’d Rundle Street – Adelaide (SA)

Grill’d Victoria Park – Perth (WA)

Take note that you can only grab this burger in-store and not via a delivery food service. That’s right, you’ll have to brave the horde outside.

But what’s even better? If you manage to get your hands on a Binge Brain Burger you’ll receive a one-month subscription to Binge for free. If you miss out though you can still catch up on every episode of The Walking Dead on Binge right now.

It’s the quick or the… well, dead, out there, so plan your weekend accordingly!