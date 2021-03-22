Give Your Bed a Makeover with up to 70% off Canningvale Sheets Today

Home decor lovers do we have good news for you. Today marks the beginning of the massive Canningvale sale with up to 70% off selected sheets, quilts, pillows, towels and more. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revamp your entire bedroom but didn’t want to break the bank, this is the place to do it.

Canningvale is renowned for being the brand that makes luxury homewares affordable, but courtesy of their latest sale, it’s more affordable than you could ever imagine. Yes, you could be laying down on sheets of Egyptian Cotton and living the high life before you know it.

Instead of wasting time trawling through hundreds of products, we’ve pulled a list of our top picks across all major categories. Without further ado, here are our favourite things we’ll be adding to cart from the Canningvale sale.

Canningvale Sheets

Alessia Bamboo Cotton Double Sheet Set in Rosa Gold ($89.99, was $199.99 – save $110)

Vintage Softwash Cotton Queen Sheet Set ($89.99, was $179.99 – save $90)

Egyptian Royale Queen Sheet Set ($109.99, was $219.99 – save $110)

Palazzo Royale 1000TC Super King Sheet Set ($99.99, was $219.99. – save $120)

Canningvale Towels

Terrazzo Textured 6 Piece Towel Set ($39.99, was $99.99 – save $60)

Sofi Organic Boucle 6 Piece Towel Set ($59.99, was $149.99 – save $90)

Royal Splendour Bath Towel ($19.99, was $39.99 – save $20)

Pillowcases

Beautysilks Silk Pillowcase Twin Pack ($69.99, was $129.99 – save $60)

Alessia Bamboo Cotton Pillowcase Twin Pack ($39.99, was $69.99 – save $30)

Sogno Linen Cotton Pillowcase Twin Pack ($29.99, was $79.99 – save $50)

Egyptian Royale Euro Pillowcase Twin Pack ($39.99, was $69.99 – save $30)

Other Canningvale Sale Standouts:

Luxury Down Alternative Quilt King ($89.99, was $159.99 – save $70)

Ella Queen Bed Frame in Castello Grey ($499, was $1,099.99 – save $600.99)

Contempo Soft & Shaggy Luxury Rug ($249.99, was $699.99 – save $450)