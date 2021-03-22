Level Up Your Life

Give Your Bed a Makeover with up to 70% off Canningvale Sheets Today

Published 2 hours ago: March 22, 2021 at 3:58 pm -
Filed to:canningvale
dealssheets
Image: iStock
Home decor lovers do we have good news for you. Today marks the beginning of the massive  Canningvale sale with up to 70% off selected sheets, quilts, pillows, towels and more. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revamp your entire bedroom but didn’t want to break the bank, this is the place to do it.

Canningvale is renowned for being the brand that makes luxury homewares affordable, but courtesy of their latest sale, it’s more affordable than you could ever imagine. Yes, you could be laying down on sheets of Egyptian Cotton and living the high life before you know it.

Instead of wasting time trawling through hundreds of products, we’ve pulled a list of our top picks across all major categories. Without further ado, here are our favourite things we’ll be adding to cart from the Canningvale sale.

Canningvale Sheets

Alessia Bamboo Cotton Double Sheet Set in Rosa Gold ($89.99, was $199.99 – save $110)

Vintage Softwash Cotton Queen Sheet Set ($89.99, was $179.99 – save $90)

Egyptian Royale Queen Sheet Set ($109.99, was $219.99 – save $110)

Palazzo Royale 1000TC Super King Sheet Set ($99.99, was $219.99. – save $120)

Canningvale Towels

Terrazzo Textured 6 Piece Towel Set ($39.99, was $99.99 – save $60)

Sofi Organic Boucle 6 Piece Towel Set ($59.99, was $149.99 – save $90)

Royal Splendour Bath Towel ($19.99, was $39.99 – save $20)

Pillowcases

Beautysilks Silk Pillowcase Twin Pack ($69.99, was $129.99 – save $60)

Alessia Bamboo Cotton Pillowcase Twin Pack ($39.99, was $69.99 – save $30)

Sogno Linen Cotton Pillowcase Twin Pack ($29.99, was $79.99 – save $50)

Egyptian Royale Euro Pillowcase Twin Pack ($39.99, was $69.99 – save $30)

 

Other Canningvale Sale Standouts:

Luxury Down Alternative Quilt King ($89.99, was $159.99 – save $70)

Ella Queen Bed Frame in Castello Grey ($499, was $1,099.99 – save $600.99)

Contempo Soft & Shaggy Luxury Rug ($249.99, was $699.99 – save $450)

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

