12 Natural Makeup Products That Wear Better Than Your Traditional Stuff

Whether you’re looking for a lifestyle change, on a health kick or pregnant, making the switch to natural makeup has never been easier.

Natural makeup used to pale in comparison to more traditional makeup products, they’ve seriously come a long way. More and more innovative makeup brands are creating products that are richly pigmented, apply/wear beautifully, and have an ingredients list that you can count on one hand.

While natural makeup products have come so far, it’s worth mentioning that just because they’re ‘natural’ doesn’t automatically mean they’re better or safer for you. Sometimes it can be used purely as a marketing term so be sure to do your research first. It also doesn’t mean that you won’t have an adverse or allergic reaction to it, so it’s important to always do a test patch first.

Ahead are six natural makeup brands leading the charge, plus some of our favourite products.

Inika Baked Mineral Foundation

Inika Baked Mineral Foundation, $65

Naturally baked on a terracotta tile in Tuscany, Inika’s Baked Mineral Foundation delivers the healthiness of mineral foundation with the performance of a high end pressed powder. This silky smooth, buildable formula gives a long-lasting finish with a breathable finish.

Inika The Organic Mascara

Inika The Organic Mascara, $45

Nourish, condition and lengthen lashes with Inika’s The Organic Mascara. Containing 71% Certified Organic ingredients — one of the highest percentages of any mascara in the world — this vegan and cruelty-free mascara add natural definition and length while protecting and caring for lashes.

Ere Perez Arnica Concealer

Ere Perez Arnica Concealer, $36

The Ere Perez Arnica Concealer is a full-coverage concealer that’s formulated with Arnica Flower extract, which is known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties as well as its ability to conceal dark circles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot

Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot, $32

This strong earthy Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot will provide nourishment and hydration to your lips and cheeks while providing a pop of colour. Formulated with Carrots, Candelilla Wax, Olive Oil, Avocado Oil and Vitamin E, this creamy balm will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. It also comes with a mirrored lid for easy touch-ups on the go.

Nude by Nature Airbrush Mineral Primer

Nude By Nature Airbrush Mineral Primer, $29.95

This Nude By Nature Airbrush Mineral Primer is a smoothing primer that’s designed to create an even base for makeup application while helping to disguise skin imperfections. Formulated with active natural ingredients, including Olive Oil, Vitamin C–rich Australian Kakadu Plum and Green Tea, it’s rich in antioxidant-Vitamins A & E and helps to freshen the complexion and target visible signs of ageing as it blends beautifully into the skin.

Nude by Nature Sheer Glow BB Cream

Nude By Nature Sheer Glow BB Cream, $29.95

This Nude By Nature Sheer Glow BB Cream is an all-in-one BB cream designed to give sheer to light coverage with a natural, luminous finish to the complexion. It’s formulated with Aloe Vera Juice and Desert Date Oil to lock in moisturise, native Australian Kakadu Plum Oil for a dose of Vitamin C, and Quandong and Desert Lime Oils for their skin-brightening, anti-ageing properties.

Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint

Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint, $39

The Dr Hauschka Transluscent Bronzing Tint provides a gorgeous glow, while also softly blurring blemishes and imperfections. It’s formulated with natural skin-loving ingredients like Witch Hazel and Olive Oil.

Dr. Hauschka Sheer Lipstick

Dr Hauschka Sheer Lipstick, $49

These delicate sheer lipsticks from Dr Hauschka have a rich creamy texture and have been formulated with Mineral Pigments and nourishing ingredients like Rose Hips, Argan Oil and Beeswax that moisturise to help give you silky soft lips.

Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation

Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation, $57

Bite Beauty’s Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation is a clean, long-wearing foundation with gentle micellar technology that mimics skins natural texture for a flawless finish. This creamy, long-wearing foundation offers buildable medium coverage and is formulated with antioxidant-rich superfoods like maqui berry and gentle micellar technology that look and feel good on your skin, even if you’re sensitive.

Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon

Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon, $37

Bite Beauty’s Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon is a creamy, bold colour that’s perfect for everyday wear. It’s supercharged with superfoods like pomegranate oil and wild African mango that delivers bold colour in one swipe.

Lily Lolo Natural Eye Pencil

Lily Lolo Natural Eye Pencil, $16

This Lily Lolo Natural Eye Pencil in Black is enriched with moisturising and conditioning ingredients, including Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E, making for a soft, smooth application. It’s also gentle enough for even sensitive skin.

Lily Lolo Eye Palette

Lily Lolo Eye Palette, $42

The Lily Lolo Eye Palette in Laid Back is a beautiful collection of eight neutral eye shadows in flattering shades neatly tucked inside a slimline compact with a double-ended applicator.