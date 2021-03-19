12 Mattress Toppers For the Perfect Night’s Sleep

If your current mattress is feeling a little lumpy, but you can’t afford a new one, it might be time to invest in a good mattress topper.

Mattress toppers come in a range of sizes — single, double, queen and king — and are made from a variety of comfortable materials like memory foam, to ensure you get a good nights sleep. Typically they’re breathable, lightweight and have the ability to mould to your body shape, so you’re supported in all the right places.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of mattress toppers for every bed size and budget, so you can sleep easy.

READ MORE The Best Mattresses in a Box You Can Have Delivered to Your Door

Single Sized Mattress Toppers

Giselle Single Mattress Topper

Giselle Single Mattress Topper, $39.45

Turn your old mattress into a luxurious one again with the Giselle Single Mattress Topper. With generous microfibre filling, it provides a lofty cushion of softness supporting your every move. It’s also anti-bacterial, dust mite resistant and anti-allergy so you can sleep comfortably and soundly.

Ikea Knapstad Single Mattress Topper

Ikea Knapstad, $199

This memory foam mattress pad has one side with a cooling gel and one side without, so regardless of which side you choose, you can relax and sleep well.

Laura Hill Cool GEL Memory Foam Single Mattress Topper

Laura Hill Cool GEL Memory Foam Single Mattress Topper, $118.89

This soft and luxurious mattress topper from Laura Hill boasts a wide range of benefits for your sleep. It’s fitted with gel cooling technology that can help you find your temperature sweet spot (even when the weather heats up) and will mould itself perfectly to your unique body shape, offering total body support and superior comfort all night long.

King Sized Mattress Toppers

DreamZ Bedding King Single Mattress Topper

DreamZ Bedding King Single Mattress Topper, $39.95

Looking to freshen up your bed without forking out for a brand new mattress? Try DreamZ Bedding’s King Single Mattress Topper. 6D mattress topper is 5cm thick and overly generous with softness and comfort so you can sleep easy. It’s also got a fully-fitted elastic skirt around the topper that ensures that it stays in place at all times.

Giselle King Single Mattress Topper

Giselle King Single Mattress Topper, $62.95

Enjoy sweet, sweet dreams with this luxurious mattress topper from Giselle. It’s soft, comfy, 5cms thick and anti-bacterial, anti-allergy and dust mite resistant.

Dreamaker Bedding Bamboo Covered Mattress Topper

Dreamaker Bedding Bamboo Covered Mattress Topper, $54.95

Designed to rejuvenate your old mattress, the Dreamaker Bedding Bamboo Covered Mattress Topper is filled with 1000GSM cluster ball fibre for super loft and comfort. The natural bamboo cover also provides a natural comforting feeling while also providing anti-bacterial, anti-allergic properties.

Double Sized Mattress Toppers

Ikea Talgje Double Mattress Topper

Ikea Talgje Double Mattress Topper, $99

Extend the life of your mattress with this double mattress topper from Ikea. It’s breathable, easy to remove for airing and soft enough to ensure a good nights sleep.

DreamZ Bedding Pillowtop Double Bed Mattress Topper

DreamZ Bedding Pillowtop Double Bed Mattress Topper, $45.95

If you’ve recently noticed that your old or mattress just isn’t doing a great job anymore, try adding the DreamZ Bedding Pillowtop Double Bed Mattress Topper. The topper provides a generous amount of softness and comfort, while the pocketed design ensure that the filling does not spread and go lumpy.

Luxdream Double Mattress Topper

Luxdream Double Mattress Topper, $169.95

If you’re in the market for a good nights sleep, The 8cm thick memory foam bed topper from Luxdream is infused with plush gel material that’s well ventilated to ensure regulated airflow and sleep temperature so you can sleep peacefully without any disturbances.

Queen Sized Mattress Toppers

Ikea Tustna Queen Mattress Topper

Ikea Tustna Queen Mattress Topper, $349

This queen mattress topper from Ikea is the perfect way to ensure a comfortable nights sleep. Made with latex and wool filling, it’s great for relieving high pressure so you can relax more fully. It’s also got a stretch fabric on the top side of the mattress pad that moves with you to maximize comfort.

Tontine Soft and Snuggly Queen Mattress Topper

Tontine Soft and Snuggly Queen Mattress Topper, was $75, now $44.99 — save $30.01

This Soft and Snuggly Mattress Topper is essential for your bed. Covered in super soft microfiber and filled with antibacterial treated Ultra fibre, this topper offers soft and snuggly comfort for a cosy night’s sleep. The satin piped edge offers an elegant look while the box cassette stitch pattern keeps the fill in place to gently cushion your body. Available in queen bed size.

Giselle Queen Mattress Topper

Giselle Queen Mattress Topper, $65.95

If you need to buy yourself a little time between replacing your old mattress with a new one, get yourself a premium quality bamboo mattress topper. Featuring 1000gsm bamboo ball fibre filling housed in a microfiber polyester fabric cover, this 5cm thick topper is overly generous with softness and comfort. The topper is comprised of several pockets that are neatly sewn together to ensure that the filling does not spread and go lumpy, ensuring a smooth nights sleep.

LUCID Gel Memory Foam King Mattress Topper

LUCID Gel Memory Foam King Mattress Topper, $103.90

Add a fresh layer of comfort to your current mattress with the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This topper features raised zones targeted to relieve all the different pressure points in your body. For an added level of cooling comfort, the entire mattress topper is infused with gel to provide an overall cooler sleep.

King Sized Mattress Toppers

Giselle Memory Foam King Mattress Topper

Giselle Memory Foam King Mattress Topper, $149.95

Experience enhanced comfort with a Giselle Bedding Memory Foam Mattress Topper. It features a 7-zone comfort design with an innovative open cell structure for better temperature control. With a high-density, 100% viscoelastic foam filling, the Topper provides a lofty cushion of softness. It’s highly breathable and designed to shape according to the contours of your body for an even weight distribution with over 1000 supporting points.

Genniyz King Mattress Topper

Genniyz King Mattress Topper, $199.99

With its ergonomic design, the Genniyz King Mattress Topper is made from a unique gel-infused breathable memory foam mattress to provide strong support to your body by evenly distributing body weight. It maintains natural spine lines when you sleep, improves blood circulation of muscles and skin, and relaxes you fully.